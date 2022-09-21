Register for overdose prevention workshop now: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will host a Narcan & Overdose Prevention Training session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire.
The workshop will teach participants how to identify an overdose and how to use Narcan spray. Participants will receive a free Narcan kit after completing the training.
This in-person workshop is free and open to the public. All participants are asked to wear masks during the training session. Prior registration is required. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpfY_ofYH3XapSF8QP_2-D1Z2VlCO928mr7JKj8uHZ3NBESQ/viewform.
Mayo clinics brace for flu season: As of Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System is now scheduling flu vaccination appointments via Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App. Patients may also schedule an appointment at 715-838-5025.
Preventing the flu is always important due to the number of hospitalizations and deaths it causes each year, Mayo stated in a news release. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to do everything possible to reduce illnesses and preserve health care resources.
“The Australian flu season, which typically runs May through September, has already exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age 5, according to a recent report,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. “For the large part, we will see the reemergence of influenza in the winter. In comparison, in the winter of 2020, when we were all masking and social distancing, there was literally no influenza. But now that has all changed.”
Appointments for flu vaccinations will open Oct. 3. According to Mayo, all people over the age of 6 months are encouraged to get their flu vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people get vaccinated for the flu by the end of October.
Seasonal influenza, like COVID-19, is a contagious respiratory illness that disproportionately affects adults ages 65 and older. However, they are not the same viruses, Mayo stated. The similarities and differences between the two viruses also means it can be difficult to discern between the two when symptoms overlap.
Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches, extreme tiredness, and, more often in children than adults, vomiting and diarrhea. Learn more about influenza symptoms and causes on mayoclinic.org. Patients who believe they have the flu should contact their primary care provider.
Along with vaccination, you can take these steps to protect yourself from influenza and other contagious viruses:
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based sanitizer on your hands if soap and water aren’t available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.
- Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.
- Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.
- Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs. Doing so prevents the spread of infection caused by touching a surface with the virus on it and then touching your face.
- Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, and manage your stress.
- Consider masking in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.
If you become sick with the flu, you also can help prevent the spread of the flu by staying home and away from others. Continue staying home until your fever has been gone for at least 24 hours.
HSHA hospitals to hold coat and blanket drive: An average of 11% of Wisconsin residents live in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. To respond to this chilling statistic, the Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals is collecting winter coats, accessories, and blankets to be donated to those who will need them this winter, the hospitals announced Tuesday.
All donations must be clean and in wearable condition, whether new or gently used. Items of all sizes — kids and adults — are needed this year, including:
- Boots
- Hats, mittens, and scarves
- Winter coats and snowsuits
- Blankets
“Our hospital mission is to help those in need, and while we do that every day caring for patients, it’s also important to bring that mission into our communities,” said Brandy Sikora, manager of volunteer services at St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart hospitals, in a news release. “This is one way our organization partners with others in the community to help those in immediate need.”
Donations may be dropped off at the information desk just inside the main entrances of Sacred Heart, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., in Eau Claire and St. Joseph’s, 2661 County Hwy. I, in Chippewa Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted through September 30.
Distribution of collected items will take place at the following times and locations:
- The King’s Closet, 310 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Notre Dame School, 22 S. Prairie St., Chippewa Falls, October 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mayo to promote cancer awareness at UW-EC volleyball game: Mayo Clinic Health System will hold a cancer awareness event at the UW-Eau Claire volleyball game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at McPhee Physical Education Center, 501 University Dr.
Attendees to the game can visit cancer awareness booths and learn about colon health by walking through a 20-foot-long inflatable colon. Those who tour the exhibit will learn about polyps and how a colonoscopy can reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Cancer survivors are invited to attend the game for free.
The event will include the presentation of two donations to support cancer-related causes:
- Anderson Ottum, 12, and Greyson Ottum, 8, of Eau Claire, will present a check to Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, and Christopher Hasse, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Health System, to support pediatric cancer research. Anderson and Greyson Ottum raised over $275 in two days running a lemonade stand to support children with cancer. They will sell lemonade at the game to raise additional funds for pediatric cancer research.
- UW-Eau Claire also will present a check to Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Oncology Charity Care.
From staff reports