Register for overdose prevention workshop now: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will host a Narcan & Overdose Prevention Training session from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 421 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire.

The workshop will teach participants how to identify an overdose and how to use Narcan spray. Participants will receive a free Narcan kit after completing the training.

