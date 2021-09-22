New family medicine physician at Prevea Health in Ladysmith: Dr. Samantha Runstrom has joined Prevea Health’s family medicine providers caring for children and adults of all ages at the Prevea Ladysmith Heath Center in Ladysmith.
Runstrom specializes in family medicine and primary care for all ages including preventative medicine, medication management and women’s care.
“With my Rusk County roots, I am excited to provide family medicine care to this community,” Runstrom said. “I have a passion for rural medicine and look forward to meeting my patients, understanding where they are at in their health and helping them obtain their ideal version of health through patient-centered approaches.”
Runstrom completed her residency in family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System and graduated medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Weeklong Eau Claire Heart Walk event to end Saturday: The American Heart Association is holding a week-long event this week. Participants are encouraged to walk a one- to three-mile route between Monday and Saturday; suggested routes include Carson Park, Oak Pavilion, Pinehurst Park and Phoenix Park, or people can pick their own route. This year walkers can also listen to a special Eau Claire Heart Walk Playlist of inspirational music mixed with heart-health messages at eauclairewiheartwalk.org, the AHA announced in a press release.
Anyone can participate in the Heart Walk by visiting eauclairewiheartwalk.org and joining a team, forming a team or making a donation. For more information about the Heart Walk or making a donation, contact Renee Davis at 715-829-2841 or at renee.m.davis@heart.org.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital debuts new hybrid operating room: A new hybrid operating room (OR) at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital combines radiology/imaging and surgical services into one room, making procedures more beneficial for patients and the medical team, the hospital announced Tuesday.
HSHS cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Steven Levin said open surgical procedures were traditionally performed in an operating room while endovascular procedures – those that do not require incisions – were done in the radiology department. In a hybrid OR, surgeons can perform both types of procedures because the room is equipped with imaging capabilities that offer clear images of blood vessels, Levin said.
“The hybrid approach can often provide shortened patient stays, reduced recovery time and enhanced patient outcomes,” said Dr. Levin.
Examples of vascular procedures that will be performed in the hybrid OR include the removal of blood clots and the placement of stents. Traditional operating rooms will continue to be used for those cases that do not require imaging services, the hospital said.
The hybrid OR was funded in part by private donations to the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation.
Dove Healthcare “Walk-A-Thon” event to be held Thursday: Residents, employees, and families are participating in a Walk-A-Thon event Thursday between 1:30 and 3 p.m. at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home, 300 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
As part of the Road Runners program at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home, residents (with the assistance of family and employees) will walk or ride four laps around the home, about one mile.
Dove Healthcare has been collecting pledges and sponsorships and proceeds will support the Alzheimer’s Association’s Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said Angela Hite, Dove Healthcare regional director of community relations.
Stand Up and Move More class: Class dates are Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. virtually via Webex. This is an evidence-based program that gives participants strategies to stand up more throughout the day. The Stand Up program has been proven to reduce sedentary behavior by 68 minutes per day. Stand Up is designed for adults 55 and older who sit more than six hours per day and can stand on their own. It is a four-week program that meets once per week for two hours followed by a refresher session on week eight. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Living Well with Chronic Conditions class: Workshop meets online via Webex weekly on Tuesdays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 9, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Meet-and-greet Webex practice will be held Sept. 28, 1 to 2 p.m. This is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have one or more ongoing health problems. You will get information and research-based advice for mind-body connection, problem solving, pain, fatigue and much more. There is no fee for this workshop. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Aspirus Health celebrates Stanley hospital joining system: Aspirus Health and Ascension announced in January that they signed an agreement to transfer from Ascension to Aspirus ownership of seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground medical transport services in north and central Wisconsin, including Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley. Aspirus Health hosted a welcome event Sept. 14 at the Stanley hospital to celebrate its joining the Aspirus system.
The hospital formally became part of the Aspirus system on Aug. 1. The name of Our Lady of Victory will remain the same for the immediate future, but ultimately facility names will be changed to reflect the Aspirus brand, Aspirus Health announced in a press release.
Eau Claire AmeriCorps programs get $400K in funding: Wisconsin has received nearly $8.1 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and community volunteerism, including $410,813 for two AmeriCorps programs specifically centered in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, the state announced this week.
The funding will put 888 AmeriCorps members, including over 90 members from Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, on the ground in local communities as the state continues to grapple with COVID-19, said Jeanne Duffy, Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin, in a statement.
The AmeriCorps members will expand on the service of other members who have worked since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll work to address the opioid epidemic, the academic achievement gap, health care access and housing shortages for low-income families, Duffy said.
The funding will support the following Wisconsin AmeriCorps programs:
- UW-Eau Claire — ECLIPSE: 45 AmeriCorps members provide one-on-one interventions to three- to five-year-old children at risk and/or from low income families in order to help them grow in the areas of language, literacy, social interaction and initiative skills.
- Western Dairyland EOC, Inc.-Chippewa Fresh Start: 48 AmeriCorps members construct new homes for income-eligible families in the local community while working on achieving high school diplomas/HSEDs, developing career goals, improving self-esteem and alleviating barriers to economic self-sufficiency.
From staff reports