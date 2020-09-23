Stanley hospital to hold free meal, flu shot drive-thru this month: Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital, 1120 Pine St., Stanley is inviting the Stanley area community to drive through its campus for a free meal and a flu shot on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hospital associates will hand out 300 prepared meals to take home, including beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, a roll and desert. In addition, 100 free flu shots will be given to adults 18 years or older who choose to receive one. Both meals and flu vaccines will be offered first come, first served while supplies last.
People who attend should wear a face covering, observe social distancing and stay in their vehicles. People who are interested in a flu shot should wear a shirt with short sleeves.
Getting a flu shot is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jonathon Matuszewski, Chief Administrative Officer at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital: “Influenza and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses and annual flu vaccines are always important, but reducing illnesses and hospitalization from flu is critical this year to protect our community and healthcare workforce.”
Mayo Clinic offering flu vaccine appointments in northwest Wisconsin: Mayo Clinic Health System is beginning to offer flu vaccines to patients 6 months old and older beginning Oct. 1.
People can self-schedule a flu shot appointment online via Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic app. That method is recommended, as they prevent phone wait times. Patients can also request a flu shot during an appointment with their Mayo Clinic primary care provider.
“This year, it is doubly important that everyone get the flu vaccine because if people have fever and respiratory symptoms in the fall, the first concern is going to be COVID-19,” said Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. “The symptoms of the two diseases are hard to tell apart. If you get the flu vaccine, you are less likely to get the flu and less likely to be thought of as a possible COVID-19 case.”
People can call to schedule a flu-only vaccine appointment at these Mayo Clinic locations:
- Bloomer: 1501 Thompson St., 715-568-2000
- Chippewa Falls: 611 First Ave.,715-720-4400
- Eau Claire: 727 Building, 727 Kenney Ave., 715-464-7468
- Menomonie: Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Center, 2407 Stout Rd., 715-233-7777
- Mondovi: 700 Buffalo St., 715-926-4858
- Osseo: Seventh Street entrance, 715-597-3121
- Rice Lake: 331 S. Main St., 715-537-6747
People who have tested positive for COVID-19, who have respiratory symptoms or are under quarantine should delay flu shots until they’re no longer ill or their quarantine period is over.
Bowels/bladder workshop to be held online: Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is an online workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop meets for three two-hour sessions, every other week, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 21 and Nov. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Class is limited to 10 women. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to the class. For more information contact www.adrcevents.org or the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735 or 888- 338-4636.
Chronic health condition workshop to be held online: Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a six-week workshop for adults of all ages who have one or more ongoing health problems. The workshop meets online via Webex weekly on Tuesdays, Oct. 27 through Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class size is limited to 10 people. A toolkit with telephone support is available for those without internet access. The workshop is free; register at least one week in advance of workshop at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) or at adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
