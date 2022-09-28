Mayo to promote cancer awareness at UW-EC volleyball game: Mayo Clinic Health System will hold a cancer awareness event at the UW-Eau Claire volleyball game at 7 p.m. tonight at McPhee Physical Education Center, 501 University Dr.

Attendees to the game can visit cancer awareness booths and learn about colon health by walking through a 20-foot-long inflatable colon. Those who tour the exhibit will learn about polyps and how a colonoscopy can reduce the risk of colon cancer.

