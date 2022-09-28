Mayo to promote cancer awareness at UW-EC volleyball game: Mayo Clinic Health System will hold a cancer awareness event at the UW-Eau Claire volleyball game at 7 p.m. tonight at McPhee Physical Education Center, 501 University Dr.
Attendees to the game can visit cancer awareness booths and learn about colon health by walking through a 20-foot-long inflatable colon. Those who tour the exhibit will learn about polyps and how a colonoscopy can reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Cancer survivors are invited to attend the game for free.
The event will include the presentation of two donations to support cancer-related causes:
- Anderson Ottum, 12, and Greyson Ottum, 8, of Eau Claire, will present a check to Prathibha Varkey, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, and Christopher Hasse, chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic Health System, to support pediatric cancer research. Anderson and Greyson Ottum raised over $275 in two days running a lemonade stand to support children with cancer. They will sell lemonade at the game to raise additional funds for pediatric cancer research.
- UW-Eau Claire also will present a check to Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Oncology Charity Care.
NAMI to host Family Support Group: The Chippewa Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness will host confidential group meetings for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group is a peer-led support group for any adult with a loved one over the age of 18 who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Gain insight from he challenges and success of others facing similar situations.
Now meeting in-person, the next meeting is slated for Oct. 6. Call 715-450-6484 to register and receive the meeting location. The number of participants allowed is limited, and facemasks are optional.
Prevea announces COVID-19 community testing program changes: Prevea Health announced Tuesday some changes to community COVID-19 testing that will begin Oct. 1, to align with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ “antigen-first” model.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin DHS’s COVID-19 Community Testing Support Program partnered with organizations like Prevea Health to provide local, convenient COVID-19 testing sites. As the knowledge and understanding of COVID-19 testing has evolved, DHS is shifting the program’s efforts to an “antigen first” model.
Currently, Prevea Health provides polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 which can take 24 to 48 hours to provide a patient with results. While PCR testing is shown to produce more accurate results, an antigen test can produce results in 15 minutes. PCR tests will still be performed in certain cases but testing patients for COVID-19 using an antigen test first will help to ensure more rapid results and increased testing availability in the event of a surge.
Beginning Oct. 1 at Prevea community COVID-19 testing locations, PCR tests will only be available for those who are symptomatic with a negative antigen result and those without symptoms will only receive an antigen test, the health care provider stated Tuesday. This testing will be offered at 11 locations throughout Wisconsin in Ashwaubenon, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake. For more information about Prevea Health community COVID-19 testing, please visit www.prevea.com/covid-19-center.
Appointments for COVID-19 testing are required and can be scheduled through the Prevea patient portal, MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or device. For those unable to use the internet, they may call 833-344-4373 to schedule an appointment. There continues to be no cost for community COVID-19 testing with Prevea Health at this time.
Wisconsin residents are also encouraged to order free, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests through DHS by visiting www.sayyescovidhometest.org.
Mayo Environmental Services department recognized:
The Association for the Health Care Environment, a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, has recognized the Environmental Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire as the Environmental Services Department of the Year for hospitals with 250–499 beds, the hospital announced last Thursday.
This national recognition spotlights the significant contributions made by an environmental services department to the overall patient experience and for achieving a health care organization’s mission, Mayo stated. It highlights the outstanding achievements of a cutting-edge environmental services team in maintaining high levels of performance in cleaning, disinfecting, environmental infection prevention, environmental sustainability and stewardship, technology use, patient experience, and team education and training.
“We are beyond honored to be recognized as one of the best environmental services departments in the nation,” said Robbyn McGary, director of Environmental Services for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, in a Mayo news release. “Our staff work hard every day to put the needs of the patients first. This award recognizes the professionalism, dedication and attention to detail our Environmental Services staff put into their work every day as Mayo Clinic Health System provides care for the residents of Northwest Wisconsin.”
Prevea encourages flu and COVID vaccinations: Prevea Health encourages all eligible community members to receive a flu shot and remain up to date on all COVID-19 vaccinations, including the updated booster vaccinations recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially as we approach the fall and winter seasons known for their rapid spread of respiratory viruses, the health care provider stated Thursday.
“Vaccination is the most important tool we have in preventing the spread of these highly infectious diseases,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, in a news release. “Getting your flu shot and remaining up to date on all your recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are some of the most important steps you can take this fall and winter for your health, the health of your loved ones and the health of your communities.”
Appointments for flu vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are available at select Prevea locations across Wisconsin including in the Greater Green Bay, Lakeshore, Northern and Western Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley communities. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 888-277-3832 or through the MyPrevea patient portal at myprevea.com or the MyPrevea app.
The latest COVID-19 booster approved by the CDC adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to provide more protection from the Omicron variant. This updated booster is available to individuals 12 years and older who have received their primary series of the COVID vaccine. It is highly recommended for individuals at high risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, Prevea stated. For more information about all COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, and testing, please visit: www.prevea.com/covid-19-center.
Flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, the health care provider stated.
