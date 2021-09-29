Mayo Clinic locations offering flu vaccine appointments: Starting Oct. 4, Mayo Clinic locations will offer flu vaccination appointments to people six months and older across northwest Wisconsin, the health system announced.
Patients can schedule their own flu vaccine appointment now through Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic app. Mayo Clinic recommended self-scheduling to prevent waiting on the phone and preserving resources for COVID-19 care.
People can also ask to get the flu and/or the COVID-19 vaccine during an existing appointment with their primary care provider at Mayo Clinic locations in Barron, Bloomer, Chetek, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Mondovi, Osseo and Rice Lake. People can also call these locations to schedule a flu-only vaccination appointment.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19, who have respiratory symptoms or who are under quarantine should wait to get the flu vaccine until they are no longer ill and their quarantine period is over.
Children six months to eight years old need two flu vaccinations, administered at least four weeks apart, if it’s the child’s first seasonal flu vaccination, Mayo Clinic said.
‘Thursdays at the U’ event in Rice Lake to explore caring for loved ones with dementia: On Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Ritzinger Hall, community member Jim Adams will speak about how her nd his family dealt with the final two years of his wife’s struggle with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease, the university announced.
It is part of the university’s “Thursdays at the U” series.
Adams is the author of “Other Me’s”, a self-published memoir consisting of daily journals and memory care facility notes, chronicling his wife Diane’s physical and mental symptoms. Adams is a former aerospace engineer and retired Chetek High School math, science and computer science teacher. He and his wife were married for 52 years.
The event is free and open to the public; masks are required.
Medicare seminar Monday at Eau Claire senior center: Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire.
The one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions about options and what is included in Medicare. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
HSHS hospitals: Colorectal cancer screening now recommended to begin at age 45: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital say colon cancer screening remains vital as federal guidelines for screenings shift.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommends adults age 45 to 75 be screened for colon cancer, and adults age 76 to 85 ask their doctor if they should be screened. Previously, it was recommended adults begin colon cancer screening at age 50, according to HSHS.
The reduction in age from 50 to 45 is in part due to new findings from USPSTF that an estimated 10.5% of new colorectal cancer cases occur in persons younger than 50 years, HSHS said. Colon cancer is the third leading cause of death for both men and women.
Allergist-immunologist joins Prevea Health in the Chippewa Valley: Prevea Health is now providing allergy care for adults and children in the Chippewa Valley with Dr. Dylan Timberlake, a fellowship-trained allergist and immunologist, Prevea announced last week.
Timberlake sees patients at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital I in Chippewa Falls, specializing in allergic rhinitis; allergic conjunctivitis (eye allergies); food, bee sting and medication allergies; asthma; czema; hives; anaphylaxis (severe allergic reactions); angioedema; and recurrent infections.
Timberlake is a graduate of Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. He has completed a residency in pediatrics at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio and a fellowship in allergy and immunology at Ohio State University and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital honored for stroke care: The American Heart Association has recognized HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for its stroke treatment program, the hospital announced last week.
The Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award honors the hospitals’ treatment of stroke patients and its education of patients in rehabilitation after strokes.
For more information about stroke signs and symptoms, visit the AHA stroke website at tinyurl.com/26pdn8e7.
Red Cross says blood shortage is ‘emergency’: The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs, the organization said in a news release.
It is urging donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors to donate blood and in the weeks ahead.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Chippewa Valley from Sept. 27 to Oct.15 are:
- Barron: 9/27/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr.; 10/7/2021: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25
- Chetek: 10/14/2021: 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 711 First Street
- Rice Lake: 9/30/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441 Rice Lake, 36 E Eau Claire; 10/5/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.; 10/7/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Red Cedar Church, 1701 W Allen Street
- Cochrane: 10/1/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church Cochrane, 401 S Main Street
- Mondovi: 10/20/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S Franklin St
- Bloomer: 10/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Pines Ballroom, 9690 County Hwy SS
- Chippewa Falls: 9/27/2021: 12:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Chippewa Falls, 733 Woodward Ave.; 9/29/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Northern Wisconsin Center, 2820 E. Park Ave.; 9/30/2021: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.
- Cornell: 10/22/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Cornell High School, 708 Bridge St.
- Jim Falls: 10/11/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Anson Town Hall, 13836 Cty. Hwy S
- Stanley: 10/15/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Stanley, 147 E 4th Ave.
- Boyceville: 10/18/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive
- Menomonie: 10/11/2021: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr.; 10/12/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Alliance Church of Menomonie, 502 21st St. N
- Durand: 9/28/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Durand United Methodist Church, 509 1st Ave
- Ladysmith: 10/21/2021: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W
- Trempealeau: 10/14/2021: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Trempealeau, 24531 6th Street
UW-Stout, Prevea Health to partner on health support for students: Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, primary medical care that has been available at Student Health Services through UW-Stout will be provided by Prevea Health of Wisconsin, the university announced this week.
UW-Stout students will have access to Prevea Urgent Care locations throughout the region, care online for common conditions through Prevea Virtual Care, an after-hour care line which allows students to reach a nurse by phone 24/7 and psychiatric services.
UW-Stout will continue to provide counseling staff and services to students at its Counseling Center, 410 Bowman Hall.
Prevea Health has a similar partnership with UW-Green Bay.
From staff reports