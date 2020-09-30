Ask a Dementia Care Specialist: 10 to 11 a.m., Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. This webinar with dementia care specialists is an hour of conversation, resources and questions. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior to class at www.adrcevents.org or by contacting the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636.
Virtual Medicare and You presentation: 10 a.m. on Oct. 7, 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 16. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families on Medicare. Presentations are virtual; participants can attend by phone or video. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Virtual read-aloud caregiver book club: 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 13 through Dec. 15. The Virtual Read Aloud Caregiver Book Club is led and facilitated by caregivers and individuals living with dementia. Participants will choose books, plays or poetry, read aloud and discuss together. Register online at www.adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735. Once registered, participants will receive an email and can choose to join virtually or by phone. Materials for the book club can be picked up at the Aging & Disability Resource Center prior to club starting. No cost to participate.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley projected to raise more than $50K: Hundreds of walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chippewa Valley, according to a news release. Due to the pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Chippewa Valley on Sept. 26. The walk is projected to raise more than $50,000 to fund research and local services in the Chippewa Valley including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 Helpline – 800.272.3900.
How to help children manage stress and anxiety: HSHS Hospitals provided tips and advice for parents and caregivers about managing stress and anxiety in kids as the U.S. nears the seventh month of the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Psychological Association said people should recognize if children may be experiencing stress or anxiety with these signs: withdrawal from things the child usually enjoys; trouble falling or staying asleep; unexpected abdominal pain or headaches; extreme mood swings; or development of a nervous habit, such as nail-biting.
Parents can actively help kids and adolescents manage stress by being available; listening actively; responding thoughtfully; resist arguing about who is right; focusing on kids’ feelings rather than your own during conversation; softening strong reactions; and modeling the behavior you want children to follow in how they manage anger, solve problems and work through difficult feelings.
President of Mayo Clinic Health System to retire: Dr. Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, will retire at the end of the year after 24 years, according to a press release from the clinic.
Gostout served as president of the system for the past five years. She oversaw 18 regional hospitals and 68 regional clinics. Gostout joined the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in 1996. She was the first woman to take part in Mayo’s gynecology oncology fellowship and the first woman to join the Division of Gynecology Surgery in Rochester. She served as a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees and Mayo Clinic Health System’s regional Boards of Directors.
