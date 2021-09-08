Free Medicare seminar to be held Wednesday: Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming one-hour educational seminar, which is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
Festival Foods encouraging donations during Family Meals Month: Festival Foods is offering programs and recipe ideas during Family Meals Month in September, in addition to encouraging community members to donate to its Food for Neighbors program. Food for Neighbors collects donations to provide food and supplies for about 40 food pantries across Wisconsin, Festival Foods announced in a press release.
Festival Foods is also hosting free, live, virtual cooking classes throughout September featuring family meals. After attending each of the live classes and completing a survey, participants will be entered to win a $100 Festival Foods gift card. People interested in donating to Food for Neighbors or in registering for virtual cooking classes can see more details at festfoods.com/familymeals.
HSHS hospitals promote health benefits of honey during National Honey Month in September: September marks the end of honey collection season in the United States. It was designated as National Honey Month in 1989, HSHS hospitals announced in a news release. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s dietitian Heather Krieger said honey contains some vitamins and minerals in trace quantities, and is a rich source of carbohydrates: “Honey also contains antioxidants which can protect the body from inflammation when portions are consumed in moderate amounts.”
The National Honey Board says the natural sweetener can reduce irritation of sore throats; suppress a cough; may aid in stopping hiccups; may help relieve eczema; and may aid in some medical-grade wound care applications as recommended by your doctor. (The CDC says honey should not be given to kids under 12 months old; no yogurt or cereals with honey, crackers with honey and no honey pacifiers. The organization says honey has been linked to rare cases of infant botulism, which affects the body’s nerves, but after 12 months old, a child’s digestive system has adjusted and honey, in moderation, can become a beneficial dietary component.)
New ear, nose and throat physician joins Prevea Health: Dr. Jens Brown has joined Prevea Health in the Chippewa Valley. Brown is a board-certified otolaryngologist specializing in ear, nose and throat care for adults and children for conditions such as chronic sinusitis, ear infections, head and neck skin cancer treatment, head and neck surgery and tumors, hearing loss, laryngitis, nose and sinus disorders, nasal obstruction and others.
Brown completed a Doctor of Osteopathy degree at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, and a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck surgery at Michigan State University. He is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
Brown sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building and at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
From staff reports