TRAIN WITH THE MERCHANTS: Youth ages 8 to 14 are invited to join the Osseo Merchants amateur baseball team from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, for a free training session at the Osseo Merchants Baseball Field, 14335-14395 Highway K.
Learn tips on how the Osseo Merchants train, and then show off new skills during the game.
Bring a baseball glove and wear athletic gear. Each child will get a coupon for a meal at the snack bar.
TRAIN WITH THE EXPRESS: Join the Eau Claire Express, the local collegiate summer league baseball team, for a free workout. Kids ages 7 to12 are invited to learn drills, meet the players and tour the Carson Park stadium from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Carson Park, 1110 Carson Park Drive.
Beginners are welcome to attend. Bring a baseball glove and wear athletic gear.
‘SLIM YOUR SCREEN TIME’: Summer is almost here. Make the most of it by living life fully — present and in the moment. Join Mayo Clinic Health System for a free virtual program called “Slim Your Screen Time.”
The eight-week program runs from June 1 to July 31 and is designed to help participants improve well-being by reducing screen time through playing, exploring and connecting.
The goal is to complete 30 or more activities over the course of two months. Choose from over 100 ideas and complete them when it works best. Record completed activities on the game board for a fun way to track progress. Evaluate the program to receive a small participation prize via U.S. mail for each person in group.
Choose to participate individually, or with family, friends or as a group. The program is open to all ages. Consider involving youth in this program.
According to Common Sense Media, daily online use for teens is nine hours and six hours for children ages 8 to 12.
“While most people recognize that good nutrition and physical activity are good for our health, the importance of social connections cannot be understated,” says Sara Carsten, director of community engagement and wellness at Mayo Clinic Health System. “Relationships are just as important to our health as diet and exercise. Along with other chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, research reinforces that quality face-to-face social connection is critical to mental health for all ages. Developing meaningful relationships can help reduce symptoms of loneliness, depression and anxiety, and help people find meaning and happiness.”
Go to mayoclinic healthsystem.org/screen time to learn more, register, print a game board and find program activities by Wednesday, May 29. Expect a few emails along the way to provide direction and help stay motivated.
AQUA ZUMBA: Stay cool and fit this summer by joining Mayo Clinic Health System for Aqua Zumba at Wakanda Waterpark, 909 Pine Ave. E., Menomonie.
Aqua Zumba blends Zumba and water resistance for a low-impact, high-energy workout for all fitness levels.
Classes are available:
• 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays, June 3 to Aug. 19.
• 5 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 to Aug. 21.
The cost is $5 per class. Pay at the pool before each class. This event is sponsored by the Menomonie Parks and Recreation Department.
Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinic healthsystem.org or call 866-375-7464 to register.
