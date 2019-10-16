Mayo Clinic Health System–Northland in Barron to expand birth center, pharmacy: Construction began in July on two projects at Mayo Clinic Health System – Northland in Barron, including a new Family Birth Center and expanded pharmacy.
The $990,000 Birth Center project will cover 5,277 square feet and include four new rooms for moms and their families.
Features include four spacious labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, convertible couches in each room for a support person to spend the night, a whirlpool tub and shower, an infant assessment and resuscitation area, large nursery for newborns who need special attention or close monitoring, family waiting room with comfortable seating and large windows, locked unit with an infant security system, several pain management options, teleneonatology services so neonatal providers can consult by video directly with a neonatologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, a consultation room for education before and after delivery, environmentally friendly building finishes and energy efficiencies, including a comfort-controlled ventilation and filtration system.
The new Family Birth Center is scheduled to be completed by early 2020.
The $1.7 million, 2,705-square-foot pharmacy addition will include a new retail pharmacy and over-the-counter retail products as well as an expanded inpatient pharmacy to meet the needs of patients.
The pharmacy addition is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.