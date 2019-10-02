FIGHT THE HEROIN, OPIOID EPIDEMIC: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department urges residents to help prevent misuse of prescription drugs to prevent addiction.
The misuse of prescription painkillers (such as opioids) has increased steadily over the past decade putting many lives at risk. Anyone who takes prescription opioids can become addicted, the department said in a press release.
In 2018, Wisconsin had 839 opioid-related deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Here are ways that you can help prevent prescription misuse:
- Safe storage. Store prescription medication in a locked location that is out of sight.
- Safe disposal. Dispose of unused or expired medication at a permanent drop boxes in Eau Claire County (bit.ly/RXDropBox) during the National Drug Take Back event (October 26th at the Altoona Police Department or Marshfield Clinic on Craig Road).
- Safe disposal at home. Use an environmentally safe option to deactivate medication in the convenience of your home. Contact the Health Department at 715-839-4718 for information on how to receive a free drug deactivation system.
- Safe use. Don’t share your prescription painkillers or other medications with anyone. Take medication only as prescribed, and always double check the label to make sure it’s the correct medication.
PREVEA OFFERING VACCINATION TIPS: Prevea Health is encouraging community members to get a flu shot.
The flu shot fights a different group of flu viruses each year, and flu shots are especially important for young children, pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease, Prevea said in a press release.
Yearly flu shots should begin soon after the flu vaccine is available, ideally by October.
To further prevent the spread of the flu and in addition to receiving the flu shot:
- Cover nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash hands with hot water and soap often, especially before you eat. Or, use alcohol-based sanitizer.
- Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that may harbor flu germs.
- Eat a balanced diet to keep your immune system healthy.
- Get enough exercise.
FALL TEMPERATURES INCREASE CHANCE OF RABIES EXPOSURE: As temperatures drop, bats and other animals often look for a new home indoors. This increases the chance for bats to have accidental contact with our family members and household pets, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said in a press release.
“To keep your whole family safe and healthy, talk with your veterinarian to make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccine,” said Savannah Bergman, rabies program manager at the department.
In Wisconsin, skunks and bats are by far the most likely animals to carry the rabies virus. Bats don’t show signs of rabies; it’s impossible to tell if they carry the virus without laboratory testing.
It’s possible to get rabies even when you don’t see any bite marks from the animal. Bat bites or scratches may be so small that you don’t even notice them.
Rabies exposure is almost always through a bite, but rabies can also be transmitted if a rabid animal scratches a person or if its saliva is exposed to open skin.
The department recommends avoiding contact with bats and all wild animals; vaccinating dogs, cats, ferrets and livestock against rabies; keeping your pets on a leash when outdoors; and not keeping exotic or wild animals as pets.
If you, your family or your pets are exposed to a bat or wild animal, call your doctor right away. Also report the incident to the Health Department laboratory at 715-839-4718.