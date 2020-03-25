Ascension Wisconsin is establishing a toll-free phone resource for COVID-19 questions. This can be accessed 24/7 by calling 1-833-981-0711. The line should be used only with questions about COVID-19 and its symptoms.
Ascension Wisconsin is also postponing elective services and non-urgent medical appointments, it said in a news release, to protect against potential COVID-19 exposure and to ensure the availability of resources. Postponed services would include non urgent procedures that would require ICU care, elective procedures on high-risk patients, and annual wellness child visits. Impacted patients will be notified directly.
The group is developing drive-through testing sites for COVID-19. The testing will require a pre-screening by phone or online.
Visiting restrictions at Mayo Clinic Health System: View visiting restrictions and COVID-19 information at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19.
Visiting restrictions at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls: View visiting restrictions and COVID-19 information at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Patients-Guests/Visitor-Restrictions.
Visiting restrictions at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire: View visiting restrictions and COVID-19 information at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Patients-Guests/Visitor-Restrictions.
Visiting restrictions at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire: View visiting restrictions and COVID-19 information at www.marshfieldclinic.org/patient-resources/temporary-visitor-restrictions.
