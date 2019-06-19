SUMMER SAFETY TIPS: On Thursday, June 27, a registered nurse from HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals will be at area pools to share free summer safety tips, sunscreen, sunglasses and bottled water at 1 p.m. at Bernard F. Willi Pool, 1 Bridgewater Ave.., Chippewa Falls, and at 2:30 p.m. at Fairfax Pool, 4200 Fairfax St.
As the first days of summer come to pass, these visits are designed to remind community members of the importance of sun safety during the hot summer months.
To stay safe in the sun, the two hospitals recommend these simple tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Sunscreen expires in one to two years. Check your bottle!
• Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen about 30 minutes before heading outside.
• Reapply sunscreen at least every two hours, or more often if you’re sweating. Don’t forget to reapply sunscreen after swimming.
• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
• Wear a hat with a wide brim to shade the face, head, ears and neck.
• Wear sunglasses. Sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays offer the best protection. Most sunglasses sold in the U.S. — regardless of cost — meet this standard.
• Seek shade, especially during the midday hours. You can reduce your risk of skin damage/skin cancer by seeking shade under an umbrella, tree or other shelter before you need relief from the sun.
• • •
FAMILY-FRIENDLY YOGA: Looking for a way for the whole family to relax, get outside and stay active? Try basic, family-friendly yoga classes on the park lawn from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, June 29, July 27 and Aug. 24 at Lion’s River Park, 1450 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron.
“Yoga isn’t just a great exercise for the body, but for the mind as well,” says Tina Tharp, community engagement and wellness specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “It improves mental health and relaxation, as well as stretching and working muscles. It’s a fun workout you can practice with your kids.”
This free event is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System and co-supported by the Barron County Library. No registration is necessary.
