COMMUNICABLE DISEASES: For the three-month period ending June 30, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department received reports of 108 cases of chlamydia.
During the same period, 13 cases of influenza-hospitalizations, 36 cases of gonorrhea and 28 cases of E. coli were reported.
Other communicable diseases reported were: 14 cases of campylobacter; three cases each of mycobacterial disease (non-tuberculous); seven cases of tuberculosis, latent infection; 13 cases, hepatitis C; six cases, streptococcal groups A and B invasive disease; one case each of hepatitis B and syphilis; two cases, giardia; three cases, salmonella; one case, streptococcal pneumoniae invasive disease; two cases, anaplasmosis; two cases each of cryptosporidium and ehrlichiosis, E. chaffeensis; one case each of arboviral disease, babesiosis, pertussis, shigellosis and vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE); two cases, giardia; and 12 cases, Lyme disease.
• • •
STANLEY HOSPITAL CELEBRATES 100TH ANNIVERSARY: Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital welcomed Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse diocese to celebrate the hospital’s 100th anniversary Aug. 20.
The celebration included a Mass and luncheon at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley and a blessing of the statue of the Virgin Mary located in the Ascension Our Lady of Victory Courtyard.
“This is a wonderful celebration of the legacy of those who laid the foundation for our facility and those dedicated professionals who carry on their tradition in our current system of care,” said Dawn Gapko, the hospital’s chief administrative officer.
According to the city of Stanley, Victory Memorial Hospital opened its doors to its first patients on Oct. 1, 1919. The hospital began in what was known as the “Park Avenue House” which had been purchased from the Northwestern Lumber Company for $4,500.
In 1949 the hospital became a nonprofit organization. A $200,000 addition opened on May 13, 1951 and the hospital then had 45 beds. In November 1959 another addition was added, and a 32-bed nursing home was opened. In August 1967 another major addition was added, which housed a 45-bed nursing home. In 1970 a fourth floor was added, and the facility was licensed to care for 86 nursing home residents. Various other construction projects added to the facility in 1973, 1978 and 1986.
In 1995 Ministry Health Care, a ministry of the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mothers in Milwaukee, took over operation of the Victory Medical Center. In 2001 planning began for a new hospital and in 2002, Victory Medical Center purchased 30 acres of land for a new facility from the city of Stanley.
Ministry Our Lady of Victory Hospital, a new 72,000-square-foot, $20 million, 24-bed hospital opened on November 12, 2003, located in Stanley, on Highway 29. The facility was furnished with new equipment and furnishings and featured private inpatient rooms, critical care services, comprehensive inpatient and outpatient surgery, integrated diagnostic and treatment services, outpatient clinic, comprehensive rehabilitation center, dialysis center, and emergency/urgent care services.
In 2013 Ascension Our Lady of Victory and the other legacy facilities of Ministry Health Care in central and northern Wisconsin joined Ascension. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system.
Much has been done to invest in Ascension Our Lady of Victory in recent years for the benefit of residents in Chippewa, Clark, Taylor and Eau Claire counties, Gapko said.
“The community has changed, but our commitment to the provision of quality, progressive health care combined with an individualized, holistic approach remains as strong as ever as part of Ascension,” Gapko said.
To continue its 100th anniversary celebration, Ascension Our Lady of Victory will hold a free community picnic on Saturday, Sept. 7. The community is invited to join the celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapman Park in Stanley.
The event will feature free food and refreshments, games and activities as well as music. Snow cones and cotton candy will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Stanley Police Department K-9 program.
