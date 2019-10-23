New Prevea medical office in Altoona to open Nov. 11: Prevea Health’s new medical office building, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona’s River Prairie development area, will open for patient care on Monday, Nov. 11.
The Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building will offer primary and specialty health care services, including:
- Urgent care
- Pediatrics
- Family medicine
- Women’s care
- Internal medicine
- Ear, nose and throat
- Behavioral care
- Audiology
- Lab and X-ray
Many of the services that will be offered at the new medical office are being relocated from various Prevea health centers in nearby communities.
The new building allows Prevea to be more efficient, create room for future growth and deliver an enhanced level of care, comfort and convenience to patients, close to home, Prevea said in a news release.
“We are proud to serve the health care needs of the city of Altoona and its surrounding communities here in the Chippewa Valley,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health.
The new medical office is two stories high and about 30,500 square feet.
Environmentally-friendly practices were used throughout the construction process including the use of locally-sourced materials, LED lighting and low-flow plumbing.
The community is invited to an open house Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m., with tours and refreshments to follow.
For more information on the new medical office, visit www.prevea.com/altoona.
HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation receives $100,000 grant for operating suite: The grant is designated to support developing a hybrid operating suite at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, for the treatment of advanced vascular and related diseases.
With the help of this donation and others, a “hybrid OR” will be designed at the hospital to treat patients with vascular disease at more advanced, life-threatening stages.
Vascular disease, which is a hardening or narrowing of the arteries that can lead to disability or death, has been identified as one of the most under-diagnosed and under-treated diseases in western Wisconsin.
The most common form of vascular disease, peripheral artery disease, affects one in 20 people.
“There is an overabundance of vascular disease in our community,” said Dr. Steven Levin, a Prevea Health vascular surgeon. “Many patients come to vascular surgery with such advanced disease that simple stenting or stand-alone surgery is no longer an option.”
The hospital’s hybrid OR will combine a cardiac catheterization lab, high-resolution imaging and an operating room in one location. Complicated procedures can be done with high-end imaging techniques that can visualize smaller body parts, such as thin vessels in the heart muscle, enabling the surgeon to make the most precise repairs possible.
“Patients in western Wisconsin at high risk or whose condition is too complex for traditional surgical procedures can have the best possible outcomes right here in their community,” said Andrew Bagnall, Sacred Heart president and CEO.
The hospital is fundraising for this new technology through donors and businesses. The public can donate by contacting the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation at 715-717-3980 or online at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/giving.