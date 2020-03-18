Visiting hours restrictions at Mayo Clinic Health System: View updated visiting hour restrictions at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid19.
Visiting hours restrictions at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls: View updated visiting hour restrictions at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Patients-Guests/Visitor-Restrictions.
Visiting hours restrictions at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire: View visiting hour restrictions at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Patients-Guests/Visitor-Restrictions.
Visiting hours restrictions at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Eau Claire: View visiting hour restrictions at www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Patients-Guests/Visitor-Restrictions.
Coronavirus outbreaks threaten blood supply: The American Red Cross faces a “severe blood shortage” amid the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., the Red Cross said in a news release. Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns.
People can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
More than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of the type that were cancelled.
The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase: “This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.”
The Red Cross has implemented new safety measures, including checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive, providing hand sanitizer for use before and during the drive, pacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors and increasing disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide, according to the Red Cross.
Ascension Wisconsin launches COVID-19 information line, expands temporary visitor restrictions: Ascension Wisconsin has established a telephone resource for COVID-19 questions. It can be accessed 24/7 by calling 1-833-981-0711.
Ascension is also further expanding temporary visitor restrictions, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. More information can be found at healthcare.ascension.org/Specialty-Care/Coronavirus.
The health care group said in a news release: “In order to protect against potential COVID-19 exposure, and ensure the availability of resources to meet emergent health needs during this pandemic, Ascension is following guidance by the CDC, the U.S. Surgeon General, and American College of Surgeons which have recommended limiting elective services.”
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital debuts high level of robotic surgery: The most sophisticated da Vinci surgical robot has made its debut at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
The Xi robot allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery. The four mechanical arms allow a surgeon to make very small and precise incisions from a control station near the operating table. The arms use instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand. Also, the 3D visualizations present clear and detailed images of the surgical site as the surgeon maneuvers.
For patients, this technology means a lower chance of needing an ‘open procedure’, minimal scarring and a faster recovery, the hospital said in a news release.
The enhanced robot was delivered in October and the first surgery was successfully done in December 2019, after nearly two months of enhanced training by colleagues in multiple departments.
American Lutheran Communities-Menomonie, Heritage of Elmwood to receive Safe Resident Assistance Program: Menomonie and Heritage of Elmwood are two of seven senior care communities in Wisconsin to be selected to receive a patient lift from LeadingAge Wisconsin.
This devices will lift and transfer patients from one spot to another, such as from a chair to their bed. Benefits of using a patient lift include reduced risk of injury to residents and caregivers.
The facilities were selected out of 50 applicants.
From staff reports