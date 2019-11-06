OakLeaf donates AED device to Colfax Fire Department: OakLeaf Clinics has donated an AED, or automated external defibrillator, to the Colfax Fire Department. The presentation was slated to be made at the Colfax Fire Department meeting Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Colfax Fire Hall, 407 County Rd. M.
“We are pleased to donate this life-saving equipment to support the needs of the Colfax community and to enhance services provided by the Colfax Fire Department,” said Anton Kidess, vice president of OakLeaf Clinics.
“Quick response and access to life-saving equipment is critical in our rural communities,” said Erik Dickson of OakLeaf Clinics – Chippewa Falls.
“We are thankful for this generous donation. It will enhance our ability to provide immediate care to our Colfax community when we arrive on scene as first responders,” said Colfax Fire Chief Don Logslett.
Hats for newborns raise awareness of shaken baby syndrome: This fall, Mayo Clinic Health System Family Birth Centers in Barron, Eau Claire and Menomonie are participating with the Click for Babies program, which was started by the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome.
As part of the program, every baby born in November or December will be given a handmade purple hat, while supplies last, to spread the word of shaken baby syndrome and the frustrations of infant crying.
Purple was chosen as the color for the caps, as P.U.R.P.L.E. stands for different stages and peaks of crying throughout the first few months of these babies’ lives. The periods in the acronym symbolize that the crying has a beginning and an end:
- ‘P’ stands for the peak of crying: For infants, the peak of crying is the second month. Crying will decrease by the third to fifth month.
- ‘U’ stands for unexpected: This is crying that cannot be explained.
- ‘R’ stands for resists soothing: The baby may not stop crying no matter what you try.
- ‘P’ stands for pain like face: A baby’s face might look in pain when crying or even when not crying.
- ‘L’ stands for long-lasting: Crying can last as long as five hours a day or longer.
- ‘E’ stands for evening: Babies tend to cry more in the late afternoon and evening.
At least one out of four babies who experience abusive head trauma die from a form of child abuse, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.