JULY PROGRAMS: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, is offering the following programs and sessions in July. All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Drive, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
• 6:30 p.m. Mondays, July 1 and 15, parent grief support group.
• 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, six-week spouse loss support group. Registration: 715-717-6028 by Thursday.
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9, 16, 23 and 30, Tuesday evening meditation group.
• 10 a.m. Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, Wednesday morning meditation group.
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, suicide survivor’s group.
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, Stepping Stones Through Grief, ongoing grief support group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.
• • •
SPORTS PHYSICALS & IMMUNIZATIONS: Mayo Clinic Health System is offering Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) sports physicals and immunization clinics to student athletes in northwest Wisconsin who will be 13 or older as of Aug. 1 through grade 12.
Sports physicals are required by WIAA for participation in extracurricular school sports.
Physicals cost $20 during these clinics only, with cash payment required on the day of service. All appointments are walk-in only, first come, first served.
In addition to sports physicals, all students are invited to update their chickenpox; HPV; meningococcal; and tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap) immunizations at the same time for an additional fee. Participants who receive immunizations can bill their insurance.
Sports physicals and immunizations will be available at these family medicine locations:
• Barron: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, 1222 E. Woodland Ave.
• Bloomer: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 1501 Thompson St.
• Chetek: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, 220 Douglas St.
• Chippewa Falls: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 611 First Ave.
• Eau Claire: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 25, 733 W. Clairemont Ave.
• Elmwood: 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 16, 262 E. Springer Ave.
• Glenwood City: 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 18, 219 Oak St.
• Menomonie: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 31, 2321 Stout Road.
• Mondovi: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 700 Buffalo St.
• Osseo: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 13025 Eighth St.
• Rice Lake: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 331 S. Main St.
Athletes are asked to bring a completed WIAA card, which is available from their high school office. A parent or guardian must accompany each student younger than 18.
If athletes are unable to attend one of these dates or if their insurance requires a different type of exam, they can schedule an appointment on another date at the regular physical exam rate.
