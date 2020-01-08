Prevea health center in Menomonie to open Jan. 13: Prevea Health’s new health center in Menomonie, located at 2919 Stout Road, will open for patient care on Jan. 13, 2020.
The new Prevea Menomonie Health Center will offer urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
The new health center will also offer family medicine, women’s care, occupational health, lab and X-ray services beginning Jan. 13. Physical therapy services will also be offered at this location in the near future.
The opening of the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 2919 Stout Road means the current Prevea Menomonie Health Center, located at 1125 N. Broadway, Suite 3, will close Jan. 8.
The new Prevea Menomonie Health Center will also serve the health care needs of employees and families of the City of Menomonie and Cardinal FG Co., as part of the organizations’ partnerships with Prevea Corporate Health and Wellness.
Lydia, Caleb top baby names at Mayo Clinic in 2019: What’s in a name? Ask Lydia, Aria and Emma. Or Caleb, William and Jackson. Those names topped the lists of babies born at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Northwest Wisconsin in 2019.
As of Dec. 9, the total number of babies born, popular names and busiest months for births are:
Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron: 103
- 50 girls — Aria (2), Harper (2)
- 53 boys — Caleb (2), Cooper (2)
- Busiest months — July and September (13 each)
- Multiple births — 1
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire: 928
- 462 girls — Lydia (8), Eleanor (6), Emma (6), Emily (5), Everly (5), Sophia (5)
- 466 boys — William (10), Lincoln (7), Carter (6), Colton (6), Liam (6), Wyatt (6)
- Busiest month — August (101)
- Multiple births — 16
May Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie: 222
- 107 girls — Emma (4), Natalie (3), Brinley (2), Adeline (2), Nora (2)
- 115 boys — Jackson (5), Emmett (3), Nolan (3)
- Busiest month — May (32)
- Multiple births — 2
- Specific spellings may vary. Several names tied in popularity.
Most popular baby names at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in 2019: Below are the top five baby boy and baby girl names at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, respectively, in 2019.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital:
Boys:
- Oliver
- Jackson/Jaxon/Jaxson
- Jack/Jak/Jakk
- Owen
- Levi
Girls:
- Stella/Estella
- Isabell/Izzabella
- Charlotte
- Ava/Eva/Ayva
- Sophia/Sofia/Sophie
The top baby names at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2019 were:
Boys:
- Charles
- Liam
- Braxton
- Andrew
- Luke
Girls:
- Adelyn
- Emersyn
- Aubree
- Eleanor
- Averly
From staff reports