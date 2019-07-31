LACTATION COUNSELING: Prevea Health will provide breastfeeding counseling, education and support in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Mondovi.
Certified Lactation Counselors will work with mothers and their health care team to solve breastfeeding problems and provide education, recommendations and skills for successful breastfeeding.
Annie Bailey and Karen Johnson, Certified Nurse Midwives at Prevea Health, recently completed CLC training and passed an exam, demonstrating their commitment to providing safe, evidence-based counseling for pregnant, lactating and breastfeeding women.
Certified Lactation Counseling services are now provided at the Prevea Hamilton Health Center in Eau Claire; Prevea Women’s Care at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls; the Prevea Menomonie Health Center; and the Prevea Mondovi Health Center.
Women can make an appointment with Annie or Karen at any time while breastfeeding at any of the above-mentioned locations by calling (715) 717-3870. Patients do not need a referral from their health care provider.
HSHS SACRED HEART RE-CERTIFIED: The HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital cardiac rehabilitation program has been re-certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
This certification recognizes the hospital’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care. The certification is awarded for three years.
Cardiac rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems like heart attacks or heart procedures recover faster and live healthier. The program includes exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
HSHS HONORS NURSE: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls honored a registered nurse in July for the extraordinary, compassionate care she provides daily in her role.
Ann Lane, a registered nurse in the hospital’s L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Lane, who has served at the hospital for 25 years, was nominated by a former patient.
“Nurse Ann is one of the most caring and genuine health care professionals that I have ever met. She listened to me and gave advice about recovery that could have easily come from my own relatives,” the patient wrote in a nomination letter.
To nominate a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital for a future DAISY Award, visit https://www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Contact/Daisy-Award-Nurse-Nomination.