PHOENIX PARK BRIDGE TO BE LIT BLUE OCT. 3: In honor of Mayo Clinic Heritage Days, the footbridge crossing the Chippewa River at Phoenix Park will be lighted in blue Oct. 3.
The Eau Claire River Lights, downtown Eau Claire’s signature lighted landmark, is operated by Downtown Eau Claire Inc.
Heritage Days is held the first week of October to celebrate the history and culture of Mayo Clinic. Heritage Days honors what makes each Mayo Clinic location distinctive, integrating that spirit into the larger context of one shared Mayo Clinic culture. Heritage Days was established in 1999.
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL HONORS NURSE: At a ceremony held Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, a registered nurse was honored for the extraordinary, compassionate care she provides daily in her role.
Sarah Hendrickson, a registered nurse in the hospital’s Women and Infants Center, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
Hendrickson, who has served at the hospital for eight years, was nominated by her patient: “Sarah was kind, compassionate and caring. She advocated for me when I was in too much pain during labor to advocate for myself. She supported me, encouraged me and she held me when I quite literally couldn’t hold myself up anymore.”
Nominees were also recognized at the ceremony.
“Nurses are extraordinary every day,” said Jennifer Drayton, chief nursing officer at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “The DAISY award was created to honor and recognize nurses who provide extraordinary care with kindness and compassion to patients every day.”
To nominate a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital for a future DAISY Award, visit www.SacredHeartEauClaire.org/DaisyAward.