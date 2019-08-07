MAYO CLINIC NAMES NEW WISCONSIN LEADER: Jason Craig recently began his new role as regional chair of administration, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System.
Craig will partner with Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region to provide organizational leadership and direction. Craig will oversee the administrative staff and be responsible for the overall performance of Northwest Wisconsin operations, including quality, safety, service, fiscal management and strategic planning.
Craig has worked at Mayo Clinic Health System for 15 years, starting out in the mailroom. Craig most recently oversaw the surgical and procedural practice in the region, where he helped expand service offerings for patients and increase efficiency of operations.
Craig holds bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA degree from the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire.
“It is truly an honor to assume the role as regional chair of administration,” Craig said. “Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin has a rich history of patient-centeredness, innovation and clinical expertise that is energizing and inspiring.”
Craig succeeds Michael Morrey, who is now regional chair of administration of Mayo’s Southwest Wisconsin Region.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD ANNOUNCES MERGER: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Friday announced a merger with Essential Health Clinic in western Wisconsin to protect and expand patient access to community-based health.
The merger will be official later this summer.
“We are excited to welcome Essential Health Clinic into the Planned Parenthood family. Both Essential and PPWI have worked together to provide high quality, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive health care to keep our communities safe, healthy and strong,” said Tanya Atkinson, PPWI president and CEO.
“Essential Health Clinic is pleased to join forces with PPWI to continue to serve the health care needs of patients in western Wisconsin. Like Essential Health, Planned Parenthood is a trusted reproductive health provider with a long history of providing affordable health care and education services,” said Carol Kratz, board president of Essential Health Clinic.
Through the merger, Essential Health Clinic’s La Crosse, Sparta and Blair health centers and staff will join with 21 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin health centers providing family planning services in Wisconsin.
MAYO IN EAU CLAIRE NAMED TOP HOSPITAL: The hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was named the No. 4 hospital in Wisconsin and recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in Northwest Wisconsin on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings.
The rankings were published on the U.S. News & World Report website on Tuesday, July 30.
“We are thrilled to see our team’s great work being recognized,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo’s Northwest Wisconsin Region. “This recognition is a tangible milestone of the incredible work we see every day of the year.”
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also was nationally ranked as “high-performing” in the specialties of gastroenterology and gastroenterologic surgery, and rated “high-performing” in these adult procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was named the No. 1 hospital in the nation.
GOLF, TENNIS EVENT RAISES $58,000: HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation held its 29th annual Golf and Tennis Classic at the Eau Claire Country Club July 29 with 190 attendees, including golfers, tennis players and volunteers.
Proceeds from the event – $58,000 – will benefit mobile mammography, which will provide better access to cancer detection in the communities the hospital serves.
This year’s Classic marked the 12th year of an annual tradition – the Thrill of Victory Award. Each year, the award is given to a hospital patient who has made an outstanding recovery in his or her health.
This year’s recipient was Kathy Shear, who was diagnosed with breast cancer one year ago and is currently undergoing her final chemotherapy appointments.
The radiology team at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals was also honored with an award – the sixth-annual Heart of Excellence Award – for providing highly skilled care with respect and compassion.
Next year’s Golf and Tennis Classic will be held July 27, 2020.
