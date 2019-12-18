Volunteer to deliver meals in Eau Claire: The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County is in need of regular and substitute volunteers to deliver meals in the City of Eau Claire. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Delivery takes up to one hour. Volunteer once a week, month, or whatever fits into your schedule. A car is needed but mileage reimbursement is available. Call Betsy Henck at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, 715-839-6259.
St. Croix Hospice launches dementia program: To care for growing numbers of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias—a group projected to double in number by the year 2050—St. Croix Hospice has launched the North Star Dementia Program.
The program provides dementia-care certified St. Croix Hospice teams to support patients, families and caregivers with proactive symptom management to improve comfort and quality of life.
“A diagnosis of dementia affects not only the patient but their whole family,” said Mandy Cogswell, St. Croix Hospice Chief Clinical Officer.
St. Croix Hospice’s Eau Claire branch is located at 1280 West Clairemont Ave., Suite 4. Visit stcroixhospice.com/hospice/north-star-dementia-program for more information.
Mayo Clinic Health System donates $2,500 for salad bar at Menomonie senior center: Mayo Clinic Health System is helping to provide a healthy food option for senior citizens by donating $2,500 for the purchase of a portable salad bar and food for the weekly meal service at the Shirley Doane Senior Center in Menomonie.
The center serves meals to about 100 people per week, and center organizers were looking to provide healthier options.
“Eating wholesome foods is an important part of promoting overall health and well-being,” said Hank Simpson, chair of the Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar Board-Designated Endowment Committee. “We are pleased to be able to support improved nutrition for senior citizens in Dunn County.”
Each year, the committee looks for opportunities to support community health and wellness.
