SAFETY CAMP: Mayo Clinic Health System is offering Safety Camp at two locations this summer:
• Barron: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, Anderson Park, 113 E. River Ave.
• Eau Claire: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Carson Park.
Safety Camp is a day camp full of games, laughter and general silliness that is open to children entering third, fourth or fifth grade this fall.
Presentations are interactive, far from boring and cover safety topics, such as fire, water, sport, bicycle, internet, nature and many others.
Campers receive a T-shirt, lunch, snacks and all other materials.
Space is limited and online registration is required at tinyurl.com/yamkc62n by Saturday for the Barron camp and Tuesday, June 18, for the Eau Claire event.
