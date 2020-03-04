Mayo Clinic Health System offers virtual infant viewing system in Eau Claire: Families of babies who are in the Special Care Nursery at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire now have a better way to stay connected to their little ones.
In February, the Special Care Nursery began using a new camera system that lets parents and families view their babies through streaming video.
A camera is placed at the side of a baby’s bed, and family members can view the livestream 24/7. Once parents indicate to the baby’s care team that they are interested in using the system, parents will receive an email from the technology provider asking them to create an account password. Once the password is created, parents can download the related app and begin to view their baby. Parents also can send invitations to other family members to download the app.
Mayo Clinic Health System to offer ‘Discover Gratitude’ virtual challenge: Mayo Clinic will offer “Discover Gratitude,” a free virtual program, from March 30 to May 1. Participants will journal daily about the big and small things in life that they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others, and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.
“Many sources agree that having a positive outlook on life can help improve your mental well-being,” says Sara Carstens, director of Community Engagement and Wellness at Mayo Clinic Health System. “Sharing kindness and being mindful supports this positive shift.”
People of all ages are invited to participate. The community is welcome to join individually, or with a group or classroom. Go to the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website and search “Discover Gratitude” to register and print a journal by March 28.
Journals are private and will not be collected.
From staff reports