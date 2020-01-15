Mayo Clinic Health System donates to community programs: Mayo Clinic Health System has made the following donations:
$16,500 to the Court Appointed Special Advocates program
- to fund the costs of training 11 program volunteers. The CASA program enlists citizen volunteers to champion the needs of abused and neglected children who are unsafe at home, and must live temporarily under the jurisdiction of the courts and the supervision of a county child welfare system. This donation will support training costs of $1,500 per volunteer and help support children in the foster care system.
$12,000 to Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s Winterhaven program
- . Winterhaven is an overnight shelter for homeless adults in the greater Dunn County area that provides critical emergency shelter, housing assistance and referral services. From mid-November through March, Winterhaven provides food and shelter for up to 10 adults per night, which is in addition to a year-round shelter that is open to families. The program is funded exclusively through donations from community members and organizations.
$8,000 to Tandem Mentoring’s weekly Tandem Tuesday program
- to help purchase guitars for youth and cover the cost of meals. Tandem Mentoring supports and encourages youth 11–18 who otherwise may fall through the cracks in the greater Eau Claire area. These young people have many abilities, but often don’t have the resources or support to break destructive behaviors to achieve their potential. Tandem hosts special activities and events to support youth of the 180 Program, an at-risk youth intervention program in Eau Claire County.
$8,500 to Hope Village to build a tiny home
- . Chippewa County’s only homeless shelter shut down in 2014 due to lack of funding. Hope Village will be a small community of tiny homes near downtown Chippewa Falls. Currently, there are eight tiny homes that are hosted by local churches. People can stay at this temporary housing from four to eight months. The village provides mentors and life coaches to help guests get back on their feet by providing a secured living plan. The village also helps them find an income that is sufficient for a permanent house; get reconnected with services for physical, mental or spiritual health; and find permanent housing.
$5,000 to support weekend meals for Osseo and Fairchild area youth
- through the winter months. The Osseo-Fairchild School District coordinates a weekend meal program that sends food home with kids who otherwise would not get enough food or any food at all. The extra meals and snacks help feed children over the 12-day Christmas break and nine-day spring break from school. Each week, participating children are provided with enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks. These meals and snacks are easy to assemble and prepare, and volunteers order, pack and distribute all of the food. On the last day of school for the week, food is sent home in the child’s backpack.
Prevea launches “Plug in to Health” podcast: Prevea Health has launched Plug in to Health, a podcast focusing on various health topics, the latest developments in health and medicine and more. It is available for free on Apple, Spotify and other podcasting platforms, as well as at: www.prevea.com/podcast.
Plug in to Health is hosted by Angela Deja, public relations coordinator at Prevea Health. Prior to her role at Prevea Health, Deja spent nearly a decade as a television news reporter in Wausau at WSAW and in Green Bay as “Angela Kelly” for WLUK’s morning news program, Good Day Wisconsin.
“Prevea Health has numerous experts in primary care and in more than 60 types of medical specialties,” Deja said. “I look forward to putting my interview hat back on and diving into the topics our listeners most want to learn about.”
Those interested can submit episode ideas, questions and feedback by visiting: www.prevea.com/podcast