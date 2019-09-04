DONATIONS NEEDED FOR COAT, BLANKET DRIVE: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are collecting winter coats and blankets from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.
“This drive is a great opportunity for us to extend a helping hand into our communities for those who are in immediate need,” said Mary Pengra, director of volunteer services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
Donations must be clean and in wearable condition.
Items needed this year include a great need for children and infant size coats, hats, mittens, scarves and boots; great need for adult coats, sizes XL, XXL and XXXL; and needs for winter coats and snowsuits, adult size hats, mittens, scarves, boots and blankets for infants, children, youth and adults.
The drop-off site at Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire is inside the hospital’s main entrance near the information desk. The drop-off site at St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls is also inside the hospital’s main entrance near the information desk.
In Eau Claire donations will be distributed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 5 at Redeeming Grace Church, 312 S. Barstow St. Guests will be allowed to select a certain number of items based on their household size and items will be restocked throughout the day.
In Chippewa Falls donations will be distributed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Notre Dame Life Center Hall, 22 S. Prairie St. Guests will be allowed to select a certain number of items based on their household size and items will be restocked throughout the day.
MAYO CLINIC EAU CLAIRE HONORED: For the second year in a row Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines—Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, the highest possible award.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also was recognized with the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award.
“This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to patients quickly and safely,” said Felix Chukwudelunzu, M.D., Mayo Clinic Health System neurologist.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also has met specific scientific guidelines as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center, featuring a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the Emergency Department.