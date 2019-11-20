Prevea warns hunters to protect hearing during gun-deer season: Prevea Health wants to remind all hunters the importance of protecting their hearing during this time.
“The shot of a rifle or shotgun is approximately 140 decibels, which is the equivalent of standing next to a jet engine,” said Kimberly Finlan, AuD, CCC-A, of Prevea Health. “Sounds at this noise level can cause instant and permanent hearing loss.”
Symptoms of hearing loss include:
- Vague feelings of pressure or fullness in your ears
- Speech that seems muffled or far away
- A ringing sound in your ears when you are in quiet places
- Difficulty hearing when background noise is present
- The only way to prevent hearing damage is to wear ear protection.
Prevea Audiology offers consultations with hunters to determine the best way to protect their hearing while using their firearm. If needed, custom-fit hearing protection is available for adults and children.
Wisconsin neurosurgeon becomes first in Wisconsin to use tool for brain tumor removal: On Nov. 5, Prevea Health neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Chabot became the first in Wisconsin to use Gleolan, a new tool designed to make the surgical removal of high-grade gliomas more effective.
The surgery was performed at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on a patient with glioblastoma.
Gliomas are tumors that arise from the supportive tissue of the brain and account for 80 percent of all malignant brain tumors. The most common and well-known type of high-grade glioma is glioblastoma, which has affected public figures such as the late Sen. John McCain and the late son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Beau Biden.
Dove Healthcare — Osseo opens new addition: With over 75 community members in attendance, Dove Healthcare–Osseo unveiled a 12,800 square foot addition during a holiday open house on Nov. 13.
Tenants of the now 40-apartment assisted living residence have access to around-the-clock care, three meals a day, nursing and pharmacy services, physical therapy at the attached skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and several other services and amenities.
New tenants will move-in before the end of the month.
The event also featured a successful food drive for the local pantries, including two complete Thanksgiving meals donated by River Valley Architects.
“I routinely talk to family members whose loved ones have had to leave Osseo to receive care, and so we are just so thankful to be able to welcome them back home with these beautiful new apartments,” said administrator Bryce Miles.