MAYO CLINIC OFFERS EXPANDED SAME-DAY CARE: Mayo Clinic Health System’s Urgent Care Department at 733 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire enables patients needing same-day care to walk in, meet with a nurse and be directed to the appropriate care for their needs, the health system said in a news release.
“The nurse serves as a navigator to coordinate their care to the right place at the right time. They are seen as soon as possible in Urgent Care, or we may be able to see them quicker in one of our primary care departments, the Emergency Department, Express Care or through Express Care Online,” said Paul Horvath, urgent care chair.
“The nurse is able to see availability in all departments and get patients in for the treatment they need,” says Shannara Faupl, urgent care director. “With this new model of coordinated care, we are able to provide appropriate care for patients, even when demand for Urgent Care appointments is high.”
Urgent Care is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is required.
CHIPPEWA STEEL RAISE FUNDS FOR WOMEN’S HEALTH: The Chippewa Steel and Prevea Health have partnered for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, which was held Oct. 5.
Chippewa Steel players wore special pink jerseys that were auctioned off to raise money for the future HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart hospitals and Prevea mobile mammography unit, which will help provide early detection access to surrounding rural communities.
The ceremonial puck drop was done by local breast cancer survivor and patient of the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Kathy Shear.
According to Prevea Health approximately 93,000 women in a 60-mile radius of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals won’t get regular mammograms because of time and travel challenges. Prevea and HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are looking to provide access with a mobile mammography vehicle.
PREVEA CANCER CENTER GETS UPGRADED TECH: The Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is welcoming a new Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator to its fleet. This upgraded technology replaces the linear accelerator the center previously had.
A linear accelerator is used to treat all organs of the body and delivers high-energy x-rays to the region of a patient’s tumor. These x-ray treatments are designed in such a way that they destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer the latest in radiation treatment therapy to patients in our region and beyond,” said Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
The Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital will hold a blessing of the new linear accelerator Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave. Community members are invited to attend and registration is not needed.
TECH MAKES BREAST CANCER SCREENING FASTER, EASIER: New this year at Mayo Clinic Health System is the opportunity for patients to self-schedule a screening mammogram appointment.
Patients who can do this will be sent an email from their care team letting them know they can schedule an appointment. They will log in to Patient Online Services, Mayo Clinic Health System’s patient portal, and select a date, time and location that will work best for their schedule.
In addition, patients who visit Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire have greater access to enhanced technology for breast cancer screenings. Breast tomosynthesis (3D mammography machines) enables physicians to see cancers earlier, especially in women with denser breast tissue. The technology also has shown to reduce the recall rate, meaning patients are less likely to be called back for a second screening.
Limiting alcohol, not smoking, controlling your weight, keeping physically active, breastfeeding, limiting doses and duration of hormone therapy and staying vigilant about breast cancer detection can lower your risk.
