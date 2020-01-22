HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to begin search for new president/CEO: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital president and CEO Andrew Bagnall has accepted a statewide HSHS leadership position.
Bagnall’s new position will begin Jan. 26.
A nationwide search for a new president and CEO will begin immediately. In the meantime, Bagnall will continue overseeing HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
In the new role as president and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin, Bagnall will oversee operations at six hospitals in Wisconsin: Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and hospitals in Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay.
Bagnall will continue working with leaders in physician groups that HSHS hospitals work with, including OakLeaf Clinics and Prevea Health.
“It has been a pleasure to live and work in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls,” Bagnall said in a news release. “Our Western Wisconsin hospitals are outstanding places to give care and receive care.”
Bagnall began at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2018 after serving as president and CEO at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in eastern Wisconsin.
Prevea Health now offering MRI in Menomonie, Ladysmith: Residents in Menomonie, Ladysmith and nearby communities in need of MRI will now have another option closer to home as Prevea Health is now offering MRI at the Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Road, and at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W.
MRI services are provided in a mobile unit, which travels to both health center campuses in partnership with Shared Medical Technology. The unit is staffed by an accredited MRI technologist and images are read by board-certified radiologists at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Similar to receiving MRI in a hospital setting, services offered in the mobile unit are billable to insurance.
“Patients who receive MRI in our mobile unit are able to receive the same high-quality care and comfort as they would in a hospital setting, all while avoiding unnecessary travel,” said Marlene Miller, Executive Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Prevea Health. “This is much more convenient for our patients and we are proud to be able to offer it to the Menomonie and Ladysmith communities.”
Mayo Clinic Health System to offer performance training for college, high school, youth athletes: Mayo Clinic will offer a Sports Performance Training program for college, high school and youth athletes in February and March at its Rehabilitation Services locations in Eau Claire and Menomonie.
During the six-week program, sports medicine specialists will work with athletes to improve strength, mobility and power; overall speed and agility; and linear and lateral speed mechanics
This program is designed to benefit athletes of all sports and skill levels. Program participation is best during an athlete’s off-season.
Participants can attend sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, with all sessions held Feb. 3–March 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. at these Mayo Clinic Health System Rehabilitation Services locations:
- Eau Claire: 1400 Bellinger St., lower level
- Menomonie: 2407 Stout Road
The cost for the program is $120. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7753 to register.
For athletes who are in-season, summer sessions will be available. One-on-one and small-group sessions with flexible scheduling also are offered year-round and can be tailored for in-season athletes. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7753 for more information.
Marshfield Clinic Health System named 2020 Choice Employer: Discover Wisconsin has designated Marshfield Clinic Health System as one of the best employers in the state.
Marshfield Clinic Health System employs more than 11,000 employees at 55 locations across Wisconsin.
“We at Marshfield Clinic Health System are so excited to be named a Choice Employer by Discover Wisconsin,” said Scott Polenz, Vice President of Physician and Clinical Professional Relations at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Discover Wisconsin is highlighting Marshfield Clinic Health System in an eight-part video series, currently broadcasting on TV and will be distributed throughout 2020 on social media, streaming channels and at discoverwisconsin.com.
