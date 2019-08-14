CARDIAC REHAB PROGRAM RE-CERTIFIED: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation program has been re-certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, according to a news release.
The re-certification is awarded for three years.
Cardiac rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems like heart attacks, heart procedures or coronary artery bypass graft surgery recover faster and live healthier.
The program includes exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.
EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE: With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
Blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again.
Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.
With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.
HSHS HOSTING BLOOD DRIVES: To help bridge the gap, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are hosting American Red Cross blood drives.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in McDonald Hall, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls. To schedule an appointment, call 715-717-7439 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St. Josephs” (no apostrophe).
On Thursday, Sept. 26, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Rotunda, 900 West Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. To schedule an appointment, call 715-717-4074 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Sacred Heart Hospital.”
Eligible donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health and feeling well.
From staff reports