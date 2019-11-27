Local coalition promotes smart antibiotic use: The Healthcare-Associated Infection Coalition of Eau Claire County is observing National Antibiotic Week by urging everyone to become more antibiotic aware.
Antibiotics only work against illnesses caused by bacteria such as strep throat and whooping cough. They do not work against viruses such as influenza or the common cold. “If you take them when you don’t need them, they won’t make you feel better and the side effects could harm you,” states Allison Gosbin, Public Health Nurse.
Listen to your healthcare provider’s guidance. Only they can determine which type of illness you have. “If you have a virus, your provider likely will not prescribe antibiotics,” says Dr. Janki Patel, Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire. “Instead, they may recommend plenty of fluids and rest.” Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist about over-the-counter medications that can temporarily lessen your symptoms.
Taking antibiotics when you don’t need them can lead to antibiotic resistance. This means that bacteria get used to an antibiotic and the antibiotic no longer works. These antibiotic-resistant bacteria can make you very ill and spread to other people. “When bacteria become resistant, antibiotics cannot fight them and the bacteria multiply,” explains Jim Spielman, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital pharmacy. “Some resistant bacteria can be difficult or nearly impossible to treat.”
Local healthcare providers rate high for short-term rehabilitation: U.S. News & World Report recently announced local healthcare providers Dove Healthcare – South Eau Claire and Dove Healthcare – West Eau Claire as high performing for short-term rehabilitation, designating the skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers with a Best Nursing Home badge for 2019-20.
According to the news release, about 19% of the 15,000 homes evaluated across every state earned the designation.
“This rating is a testament to the quality of care provided by our dedicated, professional team members, across all departments,” said Regional Director of Operations Jeremy Kiley.