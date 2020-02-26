Weston and Park Falls hospitals, Weston treatment center to be sold to Marshfield Clinic Health System: Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston will become a part of MCHS. The transaction also includes the transfer of Ascension Wisconsin’s 50% interest in The Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Weston and Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
“Ascension and MCHS are working diligently on a smooth transition to ensure that Ascension St. Clare’s continues to provide the compassionate care that has been its hallmark since the hospital opened 14 years ago,” said Bernie Sherry, Ministry Market Executive of Ascension Wisconsin and Senior Vice President of Ascension. “Ascension will continue to deliver faith-based, personalized care to the communities we serve through our integrated system in Central and Northern Wisconsin.”
Dr. Susan Turney, MCHS CEO, said Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital becoming a part of Marshfield Clinic Health System is a defining moment for healthcare in Weston and the Wausau area.
Planned Parenthood expands services in western Wisconsin: Planned Parenthood is expanding health care services now available at the Planned Parenthood health centers located in Blair, La Crosse and Sparta.
The expanded services include endometrial biopsy, polyp removal, HPV vaccinations and evaluating early pregnancy complications.
“These additional services are available at all PPWI health centers throughout Wisconsin and allow our patients to continue to receive compassionate care from trusted providers that they feel comfortable with,” said Tanya Atkinson, President/CEO of PPWI.
First baby born at new Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System—Northland in Barron: Laura and Anthony Magana of Cumberland are parents of the first baby born in the new Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron.
The new birth center opened Feb. 14, and Amelia Ann Magana was born Monday, Feb. 17, at 8:35 p.m.
The couple had a chance to tour the new center on Saturday, Feb. 15, before Laura went into labor early on Feb. 17. Little did they know that they would be the first to put it to use.
After around 19 hours of active labor, Amelia was delivered by cesarean section.
“We were really excited,” Laura Magana said. “We just wanted to meet her. She’s beautiful.”
Amelia’s dad, Anthony Magana, agreed.
“She gets whatever she wants,” he said.
Amelia weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19¾ inches long at birth.
The birth center features larger birthing suites, where moms stay through labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care, and a whirlpool tub and shower, as well as a convertible couch for a support person to spend the night. Other features include a nursery for newborns who need special attention or close monitoring; a locked unit with an infant security system; several pain management options; and teleneonatology services.
From staff reports