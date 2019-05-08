HOSPICE REMEMBRANCE QUILT: Family and friends of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital hospice patients who passed away in 2018 attended an open house and quilt viewing last month at both HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. Volunteers craft the quilts each year out of kindness and compassion.
Community members have several opportunities to view the 2018 quilt during the months listed below:
• May: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
• June: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.
• July: Marshfield Clinic-Eau Claire Center, 2116 Craig Road.
• August: Cornell Area Care Center, 320 N. Seventh St.
• September: Marshfield Clinic-Cornell Center, 600 Woodside Drive.
• October: Marshfield Clinic-Cadott Center, 305 S. Highway 27.
• November: Chippewa Falls Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls.
• December: Prevea Health, HSHS St. Joseph’s Medical Office Building, 2509 Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
• January: OakLeaf Clinics-Eau Claire Medical Clinic, 3802 W. Oakwood Mall Drive.
• February: HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
• • •
SHINING A LIGHT ON SUICIDE: The public is invited to Shining a Light on Suicide, a gathering of love and awareness for all, from 4 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, May 16, at the concrete area next to the RCU Corporate Center, 200 Riverfront Terrace.
There will be suicide awareness resources, a memory table of framed photos of loved ones lost to suicide, Journey on Janna 5K sign up and packet pickup, food and music. The race is on Saturday, May 18.
There will be a bridge lighting ceremony at 8:30 p.m., with a blessing from the Rev. Canon Aaron Zook prior to the lighting.
For more information, contact Patrice Anderson, 715-577-5675; Deb Judnic, 715-797-0106; or Alyssia Bowe, 715-456-7516.
From staff reports