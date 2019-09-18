WPT, researcher produce resources for teachers: After collaborating with the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin Public Television Education has released Kindness in the Classroom, a new multi-part video series designed to give pre-K and kindergarten educators insight into the positive impacts of teaching mindfulness in a classroom setting.
The series focuses on implementing the Kindness Curriculum, a free 24-lesson mindfulness-based guide designed for early learners, researched and developed by the Center for Healthy Minds, a global leader in the scientific research of the mind, emotions and well-being.
The video series and accompanying resources are now available for free online access at WPTeducation.org/kindness.
“The Center for Healthy Minds’ Kindness Curriculum had been researched and developed, and they were looking for ways to welcome more Early Learning educators to the practice of classroom mindfulness,” said Megan Monday, WPT Education Executive Producer.
The project website includes the five-part video series, a downloadable version of the Center for Healthy Minds’ Kindness Curriculum, information on the research behind the curriculum and details the Wisconsin-specific and national learning standards met by the curriculum.