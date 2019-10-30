Osseo Assisted Living residence expansion complete: After breaking ground on an expansion project five months ago, Dove Healthcare–Osseo is set to open 16 one-bedroom apartments in November.
The addition to the assisted living residence on the south end along Highway 10 includes more parking space, two lounges, and a laundry room.
“The existing 24 apartments are occupied with a waiting list,” said Regional Director of Operations Jeremy Kiley. “Time is of the essence to open the 16 new apartments so area seniors can receive care and support close to their home community.”
The community is invited to attend a “Home for the Holidays Tour” on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will feature a 3:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, holiday music, hors d’oeuvres, and tours of the new addition.
“We invite those attending the open house to help us kick off the holiday season and bring non-perishable food items to support our area pantries,” said administrator Bryce Miles. “As a thank you, those donating will be entered for a door prize.”
For more information about the assisted living apartments at 51017 Ridge View Rd., Osseo, contact Miles at 715-597-2493.
HSHS hospitals offer Halloween safety tips: “Many kids will be out trick-or-treating while it’s dark when it’s more difficult for drivers to see them,” said Chris Wright, EMS facilitator at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. “If you’re out driving around that night, please take extra precaution. Remember to drive slowly when you’re in a neighborhood because there will be a lot of foot traffic.”
Children younger than age 12 should not be alone crossing streets on Halloween without an adult.
“If older kids are mature enough to go trick-or-treating without adult supervision, parents should make sure they go in a group and stick to a predetermined route with good lighting,” Wright said.
The two hospitals encourage parents to share the following tips with their children to help reduce their risk of injury:
- Swords, knives and similar costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
- Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
- Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags, or wear a blinking light to help drivers see you.
- Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
- Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you.
- Always test makeup in a small area first. Remove before bedtime to prevent skin and eye irritation.
- Look both ways before crossing the street, use crosswalks where possible and walk, don’t run.
- Lower your risk for serious eye injury and don’t wear decorative contact lenses.
- Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic.
- Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked visions, trips and falls.
- Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
- Enter a home only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit homes; never stop at a dark house.
- Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.