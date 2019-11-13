Mayo hospitals receive ‘A’ grades for patient safety: Eight Mayo Clinic hospitals, including Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, scored high marks for safety — earning an “A” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national nonprofit run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits.
“Congratulations to the eight Mayo Clinic hospitals that received ‘A’ grades for patient safety,” said Henry Ting, M.D., chief value officer, Mayo Clinic. “These scores reflect Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care and the remarkable dedication of each and every Mayo Clinic employee.”
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals receive A’s for patient safety: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals recently were awarded ‘As’ in the Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. This designation recognizes both hospitals’ efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safe health care.
“We encourage our patients to use all available tools at their disposal including family and friends and checking reliable professional resources such as the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade when making health care decisions,” said Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building formally opens: On Thursday, Nov. 7, a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house were held to celebrate the upcoming opening of the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building. More than 400 community members and leaders, as well as Prevea staff and leaders, gathered for the event.
The building is about 30,500 square feet and two stories. Construction began in fall 2018. The office provides urgent care, family medicine, pediatrics, women’s care, internal medicine, ear, nose and throat (ENT), behavioral care, audiology, lab and X-ray services. Many services offered at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building have been relocated from various Prevea health centers. Environmentally-friendly practices were used throughout construction process, including the use of locally- sourced materials, LED lighting and low-flow plumbing.
Dove Healthcare receives Exemplary Employer Award: The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development / Division of Vocational Rehabilitation recently presented Dove Healthcare with the Exemplary Employer Award during National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“Dove Healthcare has always sought to find community partnerships and collaboration. If it benefits Dove Healthcare and it benefits the communities we serve, we are in,” said Dove Healthcare’s Regional Director of Operations Jeremy Kiley. “This recognition affirms our mission to develop those partnerships with mutual respect for all.”