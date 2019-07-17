SPORTS PHYSICALS: Prevea health centers in Eau Claire, Ladysmith and Cornell are now scheduling appointments for sports physical examinations for athletes wanting to participate in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sport.
Sports physical examinations cost $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the athletic department of the school the athlete/patient plays for. Athletes/patients also can request their payment be donated to their sport club.
Appointments can be made at:
Prevea Health Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave.
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 or Monday, Aug. 5.
Appointment: 715-839-5175.
Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 24 or 31.
Appointment: 715-532-0203.
Prevea Cornell Health Center, 320 N. Seventh St.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Appointment: 715-239-0337.
Downloadable physical forms are available at www.wiaawi.org.
• • •
CERTIFICATION: OakLeaf Surgical Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The certification is for Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care.
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital underwent a rigorous onsite review on May 6. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement requirements, including orthopedic consultation and pre-operative, intraoperative and post-surgical orthopedic surgeon follow-up care.
“Achieving total hip and total knee replacement certification recognizes OakLeaf Surgical Hospital’s commitment to provide care in a safe and efficient manner for patients,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director of hospital business development for The Joint Commission.
The Joint Commission established this program in 2016. The certification was developed in response to the growing number of patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement surgery, as well as the increased focus on clinical evidence-based patient care as it relates to pain management, quality of life issues, functional limitation in mobility and the return to normal daily activities.
• • •
COMMUNICABLE DISEASES: For the three-month period ending March 31, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department received reports of 106 cases of chlamydia.
During the same period, 42 cases of influenza-hospitalizations, 41 cases of gonorrhea and 23 cases of E. coli were reported.
Other communicable diseases reported were: seven cases of campylobacter; six cases each of mycobacterial disease (non-tuberculous) and tuberculosis, latent infection; five cases, hepatitis C; four cases, streptococcal groups A and B invasive disease; three cases each, hepatitis B and syphilis; two cases each, giardia, salmonella and streptococcal pneumoniae invasive disease; and one case each, anaplasmosis, cryptosporidium, ehrlichiosis, E. chaffeensis, toxoplasmosis and varicella. Not all cases of varicella are reported to the Health Department.
• • •
SEEKING HERO NOMINATIONS: The American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin is seeking your nominees for the 2020 Heroes Breakfast awards.
Do you know a hero living in our community? Someone who has saved a life or whose actions inspire others? Each year the Red Cross recognizes everyday heroes in northwest Wisconsin with awards and an event based on nominations from their neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members.
Whether they’re stepping up to assist during a medical emergency or helping others through a lifetime of volunteerism, heroes reflect what is best about our community. Hero nominations are accepted in seven categories: Adult Good Samaritan; Youth Good Samaritan (age 18 or younger); Community Hero; From the Heart Hero; Lifetime Hero; Military Hero; and Health Care Hero.
Find a description of each category and a nomination form on the event website: www.redcross.org/local/wisconsin/about-us/news-and-events/events/northwest-wisconsin-heroes.html. You can also call Kyle Kriegl at (715) 271-8395 to request a nomination form. Nominees may come from any of the Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin Chapter’s 17 counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Washburn.
Nominations are open until Dec. 31, 2019. Selected heroes will be honored at the Heroes Breakfast celebration on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
