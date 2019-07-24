BEHAVIOR THERAPY GROUP OFFERED: Prevea Behavioral Care, 2119 Heights Dr., Eau Claire now offers a Dialectical Behavior Therapy group for adults, 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Dialectical Behavior Therapy is a treatment for individuals with self-harm behaviors such as self-cutting, suicidal thoughts or urges and suicide attempts.
It has also been found effective in treating a variety of symptoms associated with borderline personality disorder, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, eating disorders, and alcohol and drug problems.
Participants in a DBT group learn skills for coping with intense emotions without resorting to self-destructive behaviors or decisions.
The DBT group is coordinated and led by Andrea Hess at Prevea Behavioral Care. Enrollment is required. Those interested should call (715) 717-5899.
• • •
HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED: The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital have awarded scholarships of $1,000 to six people who wish to further their education in health care-related fields.
This year’s scholarships were awarded to Mikayla Runge, a Chippewa Falls High School graduate; Dayne Kiecker, a Bloomer High School graduate; Megan Bauer, a colleague who’s going back to school; and Ruth Konzen, an Eau Claire Memorial High School graduate. Not pictured are Serena Jacob, a non-traditional student attending UW-River Falls, and Grace Post, a Bloomer High School graduate.
Proceeds from the Partners group’s annual steak fry and from new and used book sales are used to fund these scholarships.
• • •
SPORTS PHYSICALS: Prevea health centers in Eau Claire, Ladysmith and Cornell are now scheduling appointments for sports physical examinations for athletes wanting to participate in a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sport.
Sports physical examinations cost $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the athletic department of the school the athlete/patient plays for. Athletes/patients also can request their payment be donated to their sport club.
Appointments can be made at:
Prevea Health Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave.
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 or Monday, Aug. 5.
Appointment: 715-839-5175.
Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 24 or 31.
Appointment: 715-532-0203.
Prevea Cornell Health Center, 320 N. Seventh St.
• 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Appointment: 715-239-0337.
Downloadable physical forms are available at www.wiaawi.org.
From staff reports