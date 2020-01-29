HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has acquired a new MRI machine with enhanced patient technology. A four-year collaboration with the National Football League and top research institutions around the world has brought advanced medical imaging technology to the Eau Claire hospital.
The GE Healthcare SIGNATM Premier Magnetic Resonance Imaging was developed after decades of research on the impact of concussion in sports. It’s designed to combine advanced clinical imaging with high-performance hardware that enables faster scanning and enhanced image quality. The device is one of only three in Wisconsin.
The GE Healthcare SIGNATM Premier suite of enhancements allows patients to choose specific music, scenery and movies during an MRI procedure.
Mayo Clinic is posing a ‘Passport to Heart Health’ challenge. It’s a virtual challenge that will test those good intentions and motivate participants to face life’s choices each day.
“The ‘Passport to Heart Health’ challenge is designed to motivate participants using virtual tools to think about heart health in new ways, try new things and talk with their loved ones about heart health,” said D. Fearghas O’Cochlain, M.D., chair of cardiology for Mayo Clinic Northwest Wisconsin.
The goal of the challenge is for participants to improve heart health by completing at least one activity from each from these three categories:
- Do: Perform physical activities, participate in screenings or set goals.
- Learn: Read articles or watch videos.
- Eat: Try heart-healthy recipes or new produce.
Participants will receive weekly emails with activities to do, recipes to try and information to read to guide them on a heart-healthy journey. At the end of February, they will be asked to complete an online survey to receive a prize.
Register on the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Participants must register before Feb. 1 to participate.
From staff reports