Mayo Clinic Health System offering medication disposal: Mayo Clinic Health System is providing a safer and more convenient way to dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, and over-the-counter medicines.
Specially designated receptacles, called Take Back Boxes, have been placed at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Menomonie, as part of an initiative that received strong support from the Mayo Clinic Opioid Stewardship Committee.
“We are very happy to be able to add the Take Back Boxes to our pharmacy locations on the Luther Campus in Eau Claire and in Menomonie,” said Michele Richmond, director of Pharmacy Outpatient Services for Mayo Clinic Health System in Wisconsin.
Keeping medications indefinitely at home can lead to unintended outcomes. Sometimes, patients will incorrectly use leftover prescriptions when they should seek medical attention. Or worse, unsecured prescriptions could fall into the hands of a child or teenager rummaging through a medicine cabinet. And medications can lose their efficacy if kept past their expiration date.
Medications can be disposed of at these Mayo Clinic Health System Pharmacy locations and times:
- Eau Claire — Luther campus (weekdays, 8 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.)
- La Crosse (weekdays, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.)
- Menomonie (weekdays, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.–noon)
The receptacles are intended for patients and the public. Anything placed in the receptacles, even unintended objects like a cellphone or a child’s toy, can’t be retrieved. Medications are sealed in opaque liners that cannot be opened prior to destruction.
SpartanNash Foundation grants $346,150 to more than 100 community food pantries: With its store guests and associates, the SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign to provide hunger relief raised $271,150 to support more than 100 local food pantries and food banks in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Top fundraising efforts include $6,850 granted to Agnes’ Table on behalf of Family Fare stores in Chippewa Falls.
Between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, store guests who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane, supporting local food pantries and food banks in the communities where the funds were raised.
Local student accepted to UW rural medical training program: A recent college graduate from Eau Claire will participate in a sought-after rural medical education program through the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
Aaron Faacks will spend the next four years in medical school to pursue a career as a rural medical professional.
Faacks was accepted to the Wisconsin Academy for Rural Medicine (WARM) program of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. The program is a nationally recognized initiative that prepares and supports students who intend to practice in rural Wisconsin and help improve the health of those communities.
The program was created due to the shortage of physicians in rural Wisconsin.