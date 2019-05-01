KNOW YOUR NUMBERS: Get a full lipid profile (HDL, LDL and triglycerides), along with blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, during the free “Know Your Numbers” events from 6 to 9 a.m. at the following:
• Cumberland Healthcare, 1110 Seventh Ave.: Tuesday and Wednesday, May 8. Walk-ins only. Cumberland Healthcare requires that shorts be worn for body fat test.
• Cumberland Healthcare-Turtle Lake Center, 632 U.S. 8. Walk-ins only.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake, 1700 W. Stout St.: Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17. Appointment required; call 715-236-6367.
• Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave.: Thursday, May 16. Appointment required; call 866-375-7464.
• Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H. Appointment required; call 866-375-7464.
For the most accurate test results, don’t eat or drink anything, except water, 12 hours prior to testing.
A free breakfast will be provided, along with health care displays, giveaways and more.
• • •
ALZHEIMER’S PLAY: “In the Garden” will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave.
The play is centered on Arthur Monsetin and his three grown children who have come together to help decide a course of action for their father who is dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.
While he may wander off, lash out or forget names, Arthur still has moments as his old self. However, tensions surface as Arthur’s grown children attempt to treasure their father while coming to terms with his limitations.
“This type of scenario takes place with thousands of families every day, as adult children try their best to navigate the decision-making journey of helping their loved ones with dementia,” said Lisa Wells, dementia care specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County. “People with dementia still can lead full and meaningful lives. This play could help to change our perceptions of the disease and start conversations about the elements needed to truly create and support dementia-friendly communities.”
“In the Garden” is the second of three plays in the Remember Project, which uses the unique experience of theater and conversation to address the fear and isolation associated with dementia. The first play, “Steering into the Skid,” was held in Eau Claire in April 2018.
The play will be followed by a discussion.
“In the Garden” is sponsored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, Care Partners Country Terrace Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic Health System.
The cost is free and includes a light dinner of soup, sandwich, beverage and dessert.
Reservations are required. Register online at adrcevents.org or call 715-839-4735 by Friday, May 10.
• • •
CARDIAC/STROKE SCREENING: HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is holding a free cardiac/stroke screening from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the hospital’s Monsignor Klimek Auditorium, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.
The screening is free, private and confidential, and appointments are required. Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, May 13 to 17, by calling 1-888-297-1940. Space will be limited to the first 100 people who register.
The screening includes blood work for glucose, HDL/LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, heart rhythm assessment, carotid bruits assessments, diabetes risk assessment and the opportunity to discuss ways to reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke.
“Despite the fact that heart disease is highly preventable, it remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.,” says Jennifer Vaughan, cardiac educator at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. “Prevention begins with knowledge of your individual risk factors. This screening will provide you with the information you need to make the necessary lifestyle modifications to reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke.”
• • •
COMMUNITY GARDEN PLOTS: This is the seventh season that HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will offer plots in its community garden, off of Scheidler Road across from Chippewa Valley Technical College, to feed those in need. The plots will be ready for gardeners by mid-May.
For a small plot fee, individuals and families whose budgets do not allow for fresh produce, or who struggle to put food on the table, have the opportunity to grow their own at the hospital’s Community Garden. People who feel they need the food are encouraged to keep their entire yield.
Individuals, service organizations, and other groups willing to grow and donate their entire harvest to local food pantries also are welcome to rent plots and donate their harvest to local food pantries through St. Joseph’s Hospital. This program has provided as much as 3,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries in recent years.
The cost is $20 per plot for a household. Donors will pay $35 per plot and are asked to donate the harvest to local food pantries.
Plots are 12 feet by 24 feet. The garden is fenced, with locked gates, and is completely irrigated with garden tools available for use.
For more information, or to pick up an application, call Roger Elliot, community garden coordinator, at 715-563-2069, or email him at rwelae@charter.net.
