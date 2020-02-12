Heatherwood in Eau Claire wins assisted living award: Heatherwood Assisted Living and Memory Care has been selected as one of the 2020 Best of Assisted Living Award Winners on SeniorAdvisor.com, a ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada. The top 2-3% of senior care providers in America and Canada receive the award, according to a press release from Heatherwood — about 610 communities out of 45,000. To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2020 awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between November 17, 2018 and October 18, 2019, according to the press release.
From staff reports