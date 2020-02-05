Mayo Clinic honored for patient care: Thirteen hospitals across Mayo Clinic received star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for Overall Hospital Quality.
Six of the 13 hospitals, including hospitals in Eau Claire, Menomonie and La Crosse, earned five stars — the best score possible. The national average is 3 of 5 stars.
“We’re so proud of the commitment our staff have to providing the best care to our patients across all of our communities, and the CMS Overall Hospital Quality ratings offer one recognition of the hard work of so many every day,” said Dr. Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System.
From staff reports