MEMORIAL & BURIAL SERVICES: Share of Western Wisconsin, a pregnancy and infant loss support group recently started by HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, is hosting memorial and burial services for families who have experienced a loss due to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, early infant death or SIDS. Families throughout western Wisconsin are welcome to attend.
A service will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1906 Omaha St. A second service will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Hope Cemetery, 418 N. State St., Chippewa Falls.
Each program will consist of a memorial service with a burial ceremony following for miscarried babies under 20 weeks of gestation. Poems or special readings are welcomed and may be shared with others during the service. Extended family and friends are also welcome.
For more information about the programs, please contact Spiritual Care Services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals at 715-717-6174.
• • •
JUNE PROGRAMS: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, is offering the following free programs and sessions in June. All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Drive, Eau Claire, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
• 6:30 p.m. Mondays, June 3 and 17, parent grief support group.
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, Tuesday evening meditation group.
• 10 a.m. Wednesdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, Wednesday morning meditation group.
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, gratefulness gathering, a new monthly program designed to cultivate grateful living.
• 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 and 20, suicide survivor’s group.
• 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls with Mary Jackelen.
• 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, “Gifted,” part of The Healing Place’s Movies With a Message series, at Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, Stepping Stones Through Grief, ongoing grief support group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.
From staff reports