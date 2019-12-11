North Shore Healthcare acquires 22 facilities, including Ellsworth facility: North Shore Healthcare announces the completion of its acquisition of 21 Atrium Health & Senior Living — Midwest facilities in Wisconsin and one in Michigan.
The acquisition adds 16 skilled nursing facilities and six assisted living communities to North Shore’s portfolio. Of these acquired facilities, one skilled nursing center is located in Ellsworth.
It joins North Shore’s Hammond Health Services, Heritage Court Assisted Living, and Oakwood Health Services in serving the greater Eau Claire area.
“North Shore is excited for the opportunity to further serve the Eau Claire area with our newly acquired center,” said North Shore Healthcare CEO David Mills.
The new North Shore Healthcare center in Ellsworth will operate under a new name: Ellsworth Health Services located at 403 N Maple Street.
Family Care program approved for five more years: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today that the nationally-recognized Family Care program has been approved to continue for five more years.
Family Care allows frail elders and adults with physical, developmental, or intellectual disabilities to remain in their homes or communities whenever possible.
The approval comes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on DHS’ waiver renewal applications, and secures funding for the program for the next five years.
“Wisconsin folks are independent by nature, and all of us want to be able to live, work, and play among the people and places that matter to us. That ideal shouldn’t be out of reach for people who are advancing in age or who have a disability,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in a news release.
Prevea Health, Aaron Rodgers sign multi-year extension: Prevea Health has announced a four-year contract extension with professional athlete Aaron Rodgers to support its health and wellness initiatives throughout eastern and western Wisconsin.
Prevea and Rodgers began their official partnership in 2012.