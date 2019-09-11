OAKLEAF CLINICS IN CHIPPEWA FALLS OPENING: OakLeaf Clinics, Inc., an OakLeaf Medical Network practice, opened their new OakLeaf Clinics–Chippewa Falls clinic on Monday.
The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.
OakLeaf Clinics-Chippewa Falls offers family medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dermatology, pulmonology, endocrinology, nephrology and cardiology services.
Laboratory, imaging, stress testing and pulmonary function tests are also available on-site.
“OakLeaf Clinics has a long-standing relationship with HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital providing 24/7 inpatient care and our expanded services will further compliment the care available to Chippewa Falls community,” said Anton Kidess, M.D., vice president of OakLeaf Clinics, Inc.
OakLeaf Clinics’ previous office was located at 2829 County Rd. I, Chippewa Falls.
The new clinic is on the corner of Seymour Cray and County I near St. Joseph’s Hospital and adjacent to Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
PREVEA CANCER CENTER EARNS ACCREDITATION: The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted a three-year renewed accreditation to the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
Because it’s a CoC-accredited cancer center, the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists.
“This level of accreditation reflects the dedication of our team of providers, nurses, therapists, and other professionals who make up our cancer program,” said Angela Quick, director of oncology at Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has been accredited by the Commission on Cancer for the past 43 years, said Andrew Bagnall, Sacred Heart president and CEO.
PREVEA OFFERING PEDIATRIC CARE IN ALTOONA: Prevea Health is now offering pediatric care at Prevea Altoona Urgent Care, 3085 Meadowlark Ln., Suite 20 in Altoona.
Allison Schneider, MD, and Katie Udenberg, DO, provide routine care for children ages newborn to 18, including well-child visits, immunizations, sick visits and sports physicals.
Schneider completed medical school at the University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine and residency at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Udenberg completed medical school at Lincoln Memorial University, DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and residency at Western Michigan University, Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.
Schneider and Udenberg offer same-day, next-day and walk-in appointments 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at Prevea Altoona Urgent Care. Their practice will move to the new Prevea Medical Office Building in Altoona once construction is complete later this fall.
MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM NURSE-MIDWIFE GROUP AWARDED: For the fifth consecutive year, the Nurse-Midwife Group in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has won the Triple Aim Best Practice Award.
This award recognizes practices that meet the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s triple aim of improving patient experiences and the health of populations while reducing care costs.
This is demonstrated by high breastfeeding rates, low preterm birth, low cesarean rates and fiscal variable reporting.
Midwife groups who meet the set standard quality of care based off their submitted data are awarded each year.
One of the pushes across the U.S. is to increase vaginal births versus cesarean births.
“The group of nurse-midwives and obstetricians in Eau Claire are phenomenal,” said Heidi Carter, a certified nurse-midwife. “The national cesarean birth rate is 33%, and we have kept our collective rate of cesarean births down to approximately 21%. The Nurse-Midwife group’s cesarean rate is only 7% for the year of 2018.”
BLOOMER SCHOOLS TO RECEIVE MINDFULNESS TRAINING: After a competitive application process, the School District of Bloomer has been selected to receive mindfulness training during the 2019-2020 academic year. Thirty staff members will receive training through Mental Health Matters.
The goal of the mindfulness training is to create a positive school environment that supports student social and emotional learning and development.
“We look forward to learning this life skill now and being able to easily access it whenever we need it. And it’s universal. It’s not just for elementary staff and students, or middle/high school staff and students, it’s for everybody,” said Angela Raymond, Bloomer Middle School instructional aide.
Mental Health Matters aims to support up to two schools each year to implement mindfulness in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. The School District of Cadott and Eau Claire Memorial High School were past participants for this initiative.
Applications will be available Sept. 16 and due Oct. 25 for schools to be considered for a January 2020 start. For more information, visit cvmentalhealthmatters.org/
RED CROSS URGES DONATIONS AFTER HURRICANE: Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, the Red Cross said in a news release.
The organization is asking community members to consider donating blood or platelets in the wake of the hurricane.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.
Donors can make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 9-30 in western Wisconsin counties are:
- Chippewa Falls:
- Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, 2175 E. Park Ave.; Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.
- Holcombe:
- Sept. 26, 12:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m., Lake Holcombe United Methodist Church, 27841 County Highway M
- Downsville:
- Sept. 12, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
- Menomonie:
- Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Menomonie Seventh Day Adventist Church, E6451 S. County Road E.
- Augusta:
- Sept. 25, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road
- Eau Claire:
- Sept. 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave.; Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.; Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eau Claire County Courthouse, 728 2nd Ave.; Sept. 27, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Rd.
- Osseo:
- Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St.
- Whitehall:
- Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitehall High School, 19121 Hobson St.