LECTURE SERIES: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are hosting two speakers from the Henri Nouwen Society for two special events Tuesday, April 30, as part of this year’s Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence lecture series. The first event is a ministry breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium. The second event is a community presentation at 7 p.m. at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave. Both events are free.
These inspiring presentations — drawn from the writings of Henri Nouwen, an internationally renowned pastor, author and professor — will address the critical importance of self-care for caregivers. Attendees will learn to identify the challenges and gifts of caregiving, while discovering spiritual practices and techniques to nurture inner life. Listen and grow with confidence as you realize a new way of looking at care and the human journey — a transition that can bring real joy and celebration.
These events are made possible by the Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment of the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation. Established in 2007 with the guidance of the late Monsignor Edmund Klimek, the endowment is a means to honor and perpetuate his unique ministry by recognizing the importance of spirituality in healing.
“Father Klimek’s desire was to foster, inspire and motivate spiritual care to the sick and help each of us realize the special role we can play in ministering to those around us,” said Ann Kaiser, director of the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation. “Each year, participants express gratitude for the unique message they receive from the lecture series. You don’t want to miss this.”
These events are free, but registration is required by calling 715-717-6565 or going to Giving.HSHS.org/Register.
• • •
MAY PROGRAMS: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, is offering the following free programs and sessions in May. All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Drive, unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 715-717-6028.
• 10 a.m. Wednesdays, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10 a.m., Wednesday morning meditation group.
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, gratefulness gathering, a new monthly program designed to cultivate grateful living.
• 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 2 and 16, suicide survivor’s group.
• 6:30 p.m. Mondays, May 6 and 20, parent grief support group.
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, Tuesday evening meditation group.
• 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls with Mary Jackelen.
• 5 p.m. Mondays, May 13 and 20, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, July 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Aug. 5 and 12, 12-week Living Mindfully meditation and prayer education series. Registration: 715-717-6028 by Thursday, May 9.
• 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, “Mary Poppins,” part of The Healing Place’s Movies With a Message series, Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St. Free. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, Stepping Stones Through Grief, ongoing grief support group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.
• • •
STRONG BODIES: Are you interested in improving your mood, energy and sleep? If so, a Strong Bodies class with Mayo Clinic Health System may help. This multiweek, evidence-based strength training program is designed for middle-aged and older women and men. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities.
“Bodies change a lot during the aging process,” says Tina Tharp, community wellness and engagement. “To maintain quality of life, perform certain tasks, enjoy physical activities and maintain independence, it is more important than ever to continue or start a strength training program. It’s a proven way to fight the decline in muscle mass, bone density and metabolism that occurs with age.”
The class is free; registration is required. Search “Strong Bodies” on the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or call 866-375-7464 for information and to register.
Basic classes
• Bloomer: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, May 1 to June 7, Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave. Register by Wednesday, April 24.
• Eau Claire: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, May 6 to June 14 (no class May 27), Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St. Register by Wednesday, May 1.
• Menomonie: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to June 27, Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by Tuesday, April 30.
Advanced classes
• Bloomer: 9 to 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays, May 1 to June 7, Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave. Register by Wednesday, April 24.
• Menomonie: 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 to June 27, Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by Tuesday, April 30.
• • •
NUT & CANDY SALE: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital are hosting a nut and candy sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 3 in Bishop/Treacy Halls on the lower level of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.
A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the hospital’s tuition assistance grant program and ongoing hospital projects.
From staff reports