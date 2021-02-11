Andy Barth, president and CEO of Aspirus Health's northeastern Wisconsin region, will be the next president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, the hospital announced Thursday.
Barth will take over the role March 29. He will replace Sandy Anderson, who has served as interim president and CEO of the hospital for the past year.
Barth, a Wisconsin native, has worked at health care organizations in Wisconsin, Indiana and Colorado, the hospital said in a news release. During his most recent job at Aspirus Health, Barth oversaw regional strategy and operating plans for patient care. He has "an extensive background in hospital and ambulatory management, physician alignment and strategy and operational excellence," the hospital said.
Barth holds a bachelor's degree in health care administration and informatics from UW-Milwaukee, and a master's degree in health administration from the University of Iowa.
“I am truly grateful to be welcomed into such a united mission to serve across the Franciscan Order, HSHS and Sacred Heart,” Barth said in the news release. " ... I am honored for the opportunity to serve during these unprecedented times and help shape the next chapter in the history of Sacred Heart.”
Barth and his wife have three children and enjoy skiing, biking, hiking and spending time outdoors, according to the news release.