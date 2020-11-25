New family medicine resident faculty physician at Prevea in Eau Claire: Prevea Health welcomes Dr. Leif Magnusson, a board-certified family medicine residency faculty physician serving the Eau Claire area. Magnusson specializes in routine medical care for children, adults and elderly; preventative medicine; medication management; pregnancy care and delivery; osteopathic manipulative treatment and minor office procedures. Magnusson earned his medical degree at A.T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency in family medicine at Ehrling Bergquist Clinic, University of Nebraska Medical Center.
New infectious disease physician at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire: Prevea Health welcomes Dr. Katrina Victoria, an infectious disease physician, to its family of care in the Chippewa Valley. Victoria specializes in: adult inpatient and outpatient infectious diseases, outpatient IV antibiotic therapy, skin and soft tissue infections, HIV testing and treatment, Hepatitis B and C testing and treatment, osteomyelitis and joint infections, endocarditis, implant device and prosthetic related infections, transplant infection and travel medicine. Victoria is a graduate of Cebu Institute of Medicine in the Philippines; completed an internal medicine residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York; and completed a fellowship in infectious disease at Harlem Hospital Center in New York, New York. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease.
From staff reports