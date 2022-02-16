New orthopedic, neurological spine surgeon in Eau Claire, Rice Lake: Dr. Nikhil Shelke recently joined Marshfield Clinic Health System. He is an orthopedic and neurological spine surgeon who sees patients in Eau Claire and Rice Lake.
Shelke earned a medical degree from Loyola University Chicago–Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill. He completed his residency at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Shelke is fellowship-trained with a comprehensive combination of orthopaedic and neurological surgery of the spine. He completed his fellowship at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C.
New orthopedic surgery nurse practitioner in Eau Claire, Rice Lake: Nicole Holm, orthopedic surgery nurse practitioner, recently joined Marshfield Clinic Health System’s Eau Claire and Rice Lake centers.
Holm earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner.
New gastroenterology nurse practitioner in Eau Claire: Nicole Hooper, who holds a doctorate in nursing practice, has joined gastroenterology with Marshfield Clinic Health System and sees patients in Eau Claire.
Hooper received her doctorate in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.